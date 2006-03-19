Thread display:
The anti-antiwar movement has apparently dwindled too
Josh K
March 20, 2006 12:10 AM PST
In Reno, Nev., some 400 anti-war protesters were greeted by about two dozen counter-demonstrators. It was a reversal from three years ago when about 200 pro-military demonstrators crashed an anti-war protest, drowning out about 150 peace activists' hymns and speeches.
There were 10,000 protesters in Portland, OR though, and around 15,000 in London.
Is it that fewer people have strong opinions? Or that fewer feel strongly enough to go out and march? I'm guessing the latter. I consider my opinions to be pretty strong but I haven't marched since Vietnam.
When the protestors dwindle ...
Evie
March 20, 2006 8:14 AM PST
... the need for a presence does as well. Most have jobs to go to. Sadly, too many of the anti-war protestors don't.
I hate to see letters to the editor
Dragon
March 20, 2006 8:49 AM PST
That have reduced their arguments to baseless emotional rhetoric. I'm sure both sides of the aisle have been guilty of that, but it does them no good except to vent steam and sing to their own choir. I see so many 'arguments' with no facts, whatever, containing nothing but ad hominems. I may have previously mentioned my own efforts to get a letter published, in which I posted facts to back up my assertions. It differed from all the rest of the letters and was not published. I was a little peeved about that.
Ironically the good economy is cutting...
EdH
March 20, 2006 8:55 AM PST
into the protesting biz?
There may be fewer of them but they are now industrial strength crazy.
Yeah if we had high inflation now
Dragon
March 20, 2006 9:33 AM PST
We would see some real protesting going on.
Sadly?
Josh K
March 20, 2006 11:43 PM PST
A good number of protesters are students -- hence their "unemployed" status.
What number?
EdH
March 20, 2006 11:57 PM PST
Shouldn't they be in class or studying?
I suppose that depends.....
Josh K
March 21, 2006 12:00 AM PST
....on when their classes are. Did you study 24/7 or did you occasionally do other things? At least their participating and expressing their opinions on world events instead of getting drunk at frat parties.
Have you ever heard ...
Evie
March 21, 2006 12:05 AM PST
... protestors interviewed? Most don't even have a clue what they are protesting. They aren't "aware" enough to know just who is sponsoring the event. They get out of class to attend (as occurred at one recent protest, and were even bussed to the event). They are living on the taxpayer and/or parent's dime. The rest of the country is busy making a living.
There was a producer form a talk show that interviewed several protestors at a recent "World Can't Wait" rally. My favorite was the guy who was asked what he did for a living and he said "mostly I take money from my credit card". I suppose if he hurts himself tripping over a peace sign and can't afford the ER bill after racking up the credit card, we'll have to listen to more complaints about our healthcare system and tougher bankruptcy legislation.
If a student has time for protests, they have time for a part time job so the taxpayer doesn't have to subsidize their education.
I don't buy...
EdH
March 21, 2006 12:10 AM PST
that what they are doing is more admirable than getting drunk at a frat party. About the same I'd say.
If they were protesting for something.....
Josh K
March 21, 2006 12:15 AM PST
....you happened to agree with them about, would your opinion change?
After 9/11 I saw some people in Boston protesting (in advance) our threats against the Taliban. I was angry about it but they had the right to do it.
Sometimes the Constitution is a sticky wicket, isn't it.
Have you looked at the signs....
EdH
March 21, 2006 12:20 AM PST
these protestors were carrying? You wanna support that, be my guest.
I DID NOT AT ANY TIME oppose their right to protest. So what does your crack about the Constitution have to do with anything?
Did anyone mention they should be forbidden from doing so?
Evie
March 21, 2006 12:25 AM PST
The notion that they are politically aware and involved because they show up for these circuses if a stretch for the most part.
Collapse -
(NT) drunken frat party has more value
duckman
March 21, 2006 12:16 AM PST
(NT) The President would likely agree
Josh K
March 21, 2006 12:32 AM PST
And Kerry too! Your point?
Evie
March 21, 2006 12:52 AM PST
The notion that any high minded serious dedication to issues being involved in these protests is laughable. Just look at the pictures.
(NT) Cheap shot. Very classy.
EdH
March 21, 2006 1:05 AM PST
Yes, sadly
Evie
March 20, 2006 11:58 PM PST
They should be IN SCHOOL then.
Actually, Josh,...
Paul C
March 20, 2006 11:15 AM PST
...the protest movement (Mother Sheehan and all) is a media-driven movement - driven, IMO, by members of a media elite that wishes to recapture their youth, as do many of those in the streets today.
Actually, Josh, this is why there's no 500,000 strong marches - just in case you've forgotten...
But that's a hoax, don't y'know...
EdH
March 20, 2006 11:35 AM PST
foisted on the gullible public by the Bushes, Cheney and the Zionist neo-con conspiracy.
Please don't insult me, Paul
Josh K
March 20, 2006 11:42 PM PST
You're better than that, and I know you have a lot on your mind these days.
I will never forget September 11, 2001, nor will anyone who saw lower Manhattan burning with their own eyes (not just on TV).
What, if anything, that has to do with Iraq is one of the main points of contention after all.
And latest polls indicate that while the number of people protesting in the streets may be down, the number of people (on both sides of the aisle) supporting this war is also dropping.
For one thing, it's an election year
Dragon
March 21, 2006 1:32 AM PST
People are more worried about 'listening to the people' than being right.
Secondly, it looks as if you may have fallen for a common fallacy, as smart as you are. We can't all be perfect.