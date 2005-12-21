War on Christmas?

when I'm guessing you'll continue to visit the board. IF I really wanted to harrass you concerning this post, I'd just reply to every post you make in the future with my reaction to this. :-P



As for my reasonable response to the article -

While I agree that legislative action is just a tad bit over the top, unfortunately there is a nasty cultural conflict developing, and Christmas has just become a small battle in the war.

Essentially, what it comes down to, is that certain individuals and groups have explicitly declared that the Christian religion and its symbols offend them. Guess what, by declaring the religion and symbols offensive, Christians feel as if they themselves are being considered offensive.

Do not forget that a clear majority of the US population has been, and still is, Christian (80% as reported yesterday in my local paper). Christianity has greatly shaped our nation - its laws and culture. Yet now everyday there is some group or individual seeking to wipe that influence from our society, simply because they find Christianity offensive.

Liberal pundits (in newspaper and TV) frequently take potshots at Christians, who are generally conservative. We're portrayed as prudish old-fashioned fools who cannot think for ourselves. Recently at a team-building workshop for my graduate school program, we were asked to declare our beliefs on a variety of issues, including abortion and other "hot-button" topics. We simply had to move to one side of the room to show our support or disagreement with a statement. When certain topics were brought up, I actually felt fear as I indicated my beliefs... fear that because I believe in God and Jesus' teachings I would be publicly ridiculed and shamed.

I am not alone. Stories like this are not uncommon, as a vocal majority have used their own pulpits to whip up distaste for the Christian religion. I have never questioned someone else's religious belief, I accept that they believe it wholeheartedly and never try to put doubt into their minds. Two days ago, though, a friend's acquaintance actually expressed that they could not believe I was Christian simply because I seemed to be a decent guy. This person then went on to discuss the evils of the religion until I found an excuse to leave. This is not the first time that my beliefs have been questioned like this, nor will it be the last.

So yes, there is a "war" on Christmas, and everything else Christian.