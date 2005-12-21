War on Christmas?

But the column is pretty good.
Thanks!
Dan
In case you are interested in articles about the current issue about Christmas, you might be interested in, and even enjoy, http://blogs.washingtonpost.com/thedebate/2005/12/war_on_christma.html
Warning: the article is biased in favor of those who do not think Christmas is under attack.
Hopefully, those who take issue with the article will direct their attacks at the merits or lack thereof in the article, or at the Washington Post itself, rather than at me. This is a hit and run post. I'm outa this thread.
Try this one. Does it fit your context?
http://reviews.cnet.com/5208-6130-0.html?forumID=50&threadID=140989&messageID=1581972
Dan
Yes, Dan, that's it. Very impressive. I sure wish the ''rules'' part would be placed in a permanent informational, locked thread at the top of the index. Hopefully, we will have new posters come in, and there will be older posters, such as myself, who didn't see the post and had no way of knowing about it. And there will be those who might forget in the ''heat of battle'' and need to be reminded. In fact, I expect the big majority of posters could benefit from a constant reminder. It looks to me like a lot of really good work went into the moderator's comments, certainly worthy of been preserved. who doesn't need to be reminded of rules periodically?
...Christmas is not under attack, on the contrary christmas is glorified this time of year to make a buck. This time of year we dare not negatively publicize it for loss of revenue, but the rest of the year it's open season on, not Christmas per se, but Christianity itself on trial defending it's innocence
when I'm guessing you'll continue to visit the board. IF I really wanted to harrass you concerning this post, I'd just reply to every post you make in the future with my reaction to this. :-P
As for my reasonable response to the article -
While I agree that legislative action is just a tad bit over the top, unfortunately there is a nasty cultural conflict developing, and Christmas has just become a small battle in the war.
Essentially, what it comes down to, is that certain individuals and groups have explicitly declared that the Christian religion and its symbols offend them. Guess what, by declaring the religion and symbols offensive, Christians feel as if they themselves are being considered offensive.
Do not forget that a clear majority of the US population has been, and still is, Christian (80% as reported yesterday in my local paper). Christianity has greatly shaped our nation - its laws and culture. Yet now everyday there is some group or individual seeking to wipe that influence from our society, simply because they find Christianity offensive.
Liberal pundits (in newspaper and TV) frequently take potshots at Christians, who are generally conservative. We're portrayed as prudish old-fashioned fools who cannot think for ourselves. Recently at a team-building workshop for my graduate school program, we were asked to declare our beliefs on a variety of issues, including abortion and other "hot-button" topics. We simply had to move to one side of the room to show our support or disagreement with a statement. When certain topics were brought up, I actually felt fear as I indicated my beliefs... fear that because I believe in God and Jesus' teachings I would be publicly ridiculed and shamed.
I am not alone. Stories like this are not uncommon, as a vocal majority have used their own pulpits to whip up distaste for the Christian religion. I have never questioned someone else's religious belief, I accept that they believe it wholeheartedly and never try to put doubt into their minds. Two days ago, though, a friend's acquaintance actually expressed that they could not believe I was Christian simply because I seemed to be a decent guy. This person then went on to discuss the evils of the religion until I found an excuse to leave. This is not the first time that my beliefs have been questioned like this, nor will it be the last.
So yes, there is a "war" on Christmas, and everything else Christian.
I assume the person you reffer to as attacking you for being christian is a school mate or aquantance by way of school. If not, then this comment does not apply... I am often shocked by the nievity displayed by people in the educational arena. I recognize the efforts to explore all ideas and opinion is important but often times the intelectual has insulated themselves from reality to such an extent that their opinions are nothing more than extreme conjecture and thus, should not be taken too seriously. It's easy to be a deconstructionist and disect all the problems in the world to suit your own view of the world. Next time you see the guy ask him/her if they would be interested in volunteering down at the local skidrow mission with you. That way they can see the evil at work first hand.
grim
And looking for enemies where there are none. So many different holidays fall in such a short period of time that it is convenient to say "Happy Holidays". Since HOLIDAY ( noun: A religious feast day; a holy day.) is a contraction of HOLY DAY dosn't it seem a bit asinine to quible over what Holy Day we are addressing?
If we need to be so anal retentive about the issue then should'nt we also address the discrepency in the european catholic day of celebrating Christmas versus the arguably more accurate Greek orthodox dating of when to celebrate? How about the use of christmas trees with their Druidic geneology. Santa Clause certainly has no place in the celebrating the true meaning of Christmas !
I will be happy to say "Merry Christmas" on 12/25 in the interest of accuracy (although it really should be a day of prayer and reflection and consequently should not be "merry" at all). Until then ....
Best Wishes for Happy Holy Days !
grim
Our government is showing respect for the majority of it's citizens (and its own employees) who desire December 25th be reserved for special purpose. That purpose is to celebrate that day in the way one desires and, for most, this will be called ''Christmas''. The government is not imposing any religion on anyone by doing this. No one will be persecuted for not observing this day. If one want to keep his/her shop open, one is free to do so. If one wants to keep their home and yard free of holiday trim, they will never hear from our government about it. In our country's early history, objections were far fewer than they are today as most everyone proclaimed to be Christian or had respect for those who were. I think these folks did a fine job getting a new nation on its feet and that they deserve some thanks and respect for what they did. As for myself, I will celebrate these holy days and be greatful to those who came before me who gave me these freedoms...and I will do my best to preserve these freedoms for those who want to keep them intact. Merry Christmas and joyous holidays to you and all who are of good will.:)
I like the word Christmas. It arouses a pleasant but also sad nostalgia, both for what was and for what I wish was. It seems to me there are those whose oppostion to, or supoort of, the word is so strong that I can understand it being characterized as warlike, but I also think that both of these camps are lightly populated. Having lived with Merry Christmas for so many years, I prefer ''Merry Christmas''. But I am certainly not offended by Happy Holiday (which comes from Happy Holy Day), or by a greeting suitable to someone else's beliefs. While I feel that I might get spiritual benefit from listening to Christmas hymns or attending Christmas services, I think that others can benefit equally from their own preferences.
It bothers me that you get a day (two if your lucky) of good christmas music on the radio. Has nothing to do with government... has everything to do with radio music rotations and whats commercially popular. I always liked southern style christmas choirs the best although the Pogues "fairy tale of new yor" was also a favorite.
grim
.... that have been playing Christmas music for about 2 weeks. Most are FM stations.
My digital TV provider has a music channel called , "Sounds of the Seasonss." Nice selection.
I still get out my Manheim Steamroller audio tape, though, as I find their renditions outstanding.
But in the stories, non-committal ones like "White Christmas without vocals seems the norm.
It is nice when somebody even offers a greeting, whether "Merry Christmas" or
Happy Holidays". I reply, "Thanks! The same to you!"
One I haven't seen as much lately is "Season's Greetings!" In some cultural tradions it is a season, ending with Twelth Night. For others it ends on December 26th, when they rush to return gifts and buy wrapping paper on sale for next year.
