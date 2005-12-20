Wanting to buy a basic internet machine

Hello all,



I am looking for opinions from everyone, that will influence the purchase of a new computer for my grandma.



What we're looking for, is something along the lines of an internet appliance. Ive been searching the web for weeks now (too late for a christmas present), and can only seem to find reference to discontinued models from years ago.



Current options i can find include the "icebox" the very intriguing "AMD PIC", and also many of the "webtv" options.



i think the Personal internet communicator looks great, and seems absolutely perfect for the situation. The icebox is "cool" however, rather expensive. Were looking for anything that will do the trick... simply internet/email surfing, with the optional abilities of viewing digital photos, and possibly playing back videos. Additional features such as USB ports for optional CD ROM drives or, flash card readers would be nice as well.



Overall, im just looking for some direction towards the newer models out there, as well as purchasing information, and peoples thoughts towards them (good and BAD!).



Any help would be greatly appreciated, so thanks (in advance) for any and all submissions!



Mike