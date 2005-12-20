Wanting to buy a basic internet machine

Laptops forum

by mjcntn / December 20, 2005 4:54 AM PST

Hello all,

I am looking for opinions from everyone, that will influence the purchase of a new computer for my grandma.

What we're looking for, is something along the lines of an internet appliance. Ive been searching the web for weeks now (too late for a christmas present), and can only seem to find reference to discontinued models from years ago.

Current options i can find include the "icebox" the very intriguing "AMD PIC", and also many of the "webtv" options.

i think the Personal internet communicator looks great, and seems absolutely perfect for the situation. The icebox is "cool" however, rather expensive. Were looking for anything that will do the trick... simply internet/email surfing, with the optional abilities of viewing digital photos, and possibly playing back videos. Additional features such as USB ports for optional CD ROM drives or, flash card readers would be nice as well.

Overall, im just looking for some direction towards the newer models out there, as well as purchasing information, and peoples thoughts towards them (good and BAD!).

Any help would be greatly appreciated, so thanks (in advance) for any and all submissions!

Mike

check out Pepper pad
by Dillbert / December 20, 2005 2:48 PM PST

Hi,
I know what you mean. I had thought about getting a web TV at one point because I just wanted to avoid the hassle of a full scale coputer. I think MSN TV is similar to web TV, here's the link: http://www.msntv.com/pc/.

I just bought a Nokia 770 Internet Tablet. Although its great for surfing/emailing the screen is a bit small. It is about the size a PDA. But it is a very robust OS that doesn't crash or lock up. It's a linux OS with Opera Browser. Since it's not windows based you really don't have to worry about viruses. Anyway you can check it out but like I said it may be a little to small.
The only other device I know of is the Pepper Pad. Here's the link: http://www.pepper.com/

I think more devices made for browsing the internet will be coming as wi-fi spreads. Good luck, hope this helps.

exactly!
by mjcntn / December 21, 2005 2:29 AM PST
In reply to: check out Pepper pad

You've got it. Those two suggestions were exactly what i was looking for. What do you think of the nokia? Its hard to tell by the internet advertising just how big/easy to view/use/resize it actually is. My only concern is that it might be hard to read back email on the smaller screen, but im guessing with the design, it probably does a great job of resizing text automatically for optimal readability.

I think a stylus is the way to go, something familiar, rather than getting used to a mouse.

Anyone else with similar ideas, i would love to hear more.

Thanks so much for the pointers!

- Mike

