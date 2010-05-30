Wanted in wireless router

Given tools like SMAC and MAC ADDRESS CHANGERS how would that fix what turned out to be no security?
Bob
Have to replace my old wireless Belkin router that died. Seems new router specs don't list what I need.. Looking for a router that will allow mac control for internet access but still allow user to access network equipment like printer and network drives. Have tried using ip control but it is all or nothing and grandchildren are savy enough to change ip.. Trying to get them to concentrate on homework.. I have voip so compatability with this is necessary and 1 gig port speed would be frostng on the cake!!