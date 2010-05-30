Networking & Wireless forum

General discussion

Wanted in wireless router

by iamonk / May 30, 2010 3:25 AM PDT

Have to replace my old wireless Belkin router that died. Seems new router specs don't list what I need.. Looking for a router that will allow mac control for internet access but still allow user to access network equipment like printer and network drives. Have tried using ip control but it is all or nothing and grandchildren are savy enough to change ip.. Trying to get them to concentrate on homework.. I have voip so compatability with this is necessary and 1 gig port speed would be frostng on the cake!!

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Wanted in wireless router
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Wanted in wireless router
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts
Collapse -
Does that work?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 30, 2010 4:28 AM PDT

Given tools like SMAC and MAC ADDRESS CHANGERS how would that fix what turned out to be no security?
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Does that work?
by iamonk / May 30, 2010 5:06 AM PDT
In reply to: Does that work?

For the house mac control is good and simple and the grandchildren are not savy enough to know about the tools you mention.. Maybe when they are older but mac control was simple and effective with our past router.. Maybe you can offer another method to do what we require?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Ahh,
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 30, 2010 9:49 PM PDT
In reply to: Does that work?

Look at PARENTAL CONTROL software. We have a netgear and I use its PARENTAL CONTROL feature. But I leave it to you to see if there is Apple versions of the bypass software (sorry but I leave that part of the research to you.)
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Networking & Wireless forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.