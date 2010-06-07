... the computer meets with the specifications for Windows 7. [processor, RAM, Hard Disc, etc. ] The best way to "wipe" is to put in the Windows 7, disc and let it do its own things. You will need to answer some questions, so watch the installation...
Hello,
I recently got hit with a virus on my computer. It is a gaming computer mainly and i have been thinking that I have too much junk on it and would like to streamline it and get it back to its main purpose. Would wiping the hard drive be the way to go? I just bought Windows 7 so I thought it might be an opportune time to do the wipe and then just install Windows.
However, I am a complete novice when it comes to computers, in fact, I am not even sure how to wipe it. Also, I would like to now if there are any unforeseen consequences that could arise. Fro example, what about my video card drivers, how will I access the internet to down load them? Hopefully, you guys can point me in the right direction.
Thanks for reading,
Eric