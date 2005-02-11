want to install internal dvd drive to burn my movies

There are drives that only read CD and DVDs and there are drives that can read and burn. You said you have a 16x DVD that will burn onto a CD-ROM drive. I am going to guess you meant to say you have a DVD reading device and a CD burner. Right so far? You are buying a DVD burner. This will read both CDs and DVDs as will your old DVD drive thus allowing the ability to read and burn both CDs and DVDs. If so, the best way to master/slave these two devices is to set both to cable select and use and 80 conductor cable. The slave will be on the connector furthest from the MB (the end connector and usually black). The slave will be on the connector in between the MB connector and the one on the other end. The slave connector us usually gray. You may then need to identify each device to your burner software. Hope this answers your question. Good luck.
I have a dell dimension desktop 8250,windows xp home edition.currently have 16xdvd drive that burns cd's onto my cd-rom drive.When I get my internal dvd drive for burning,I would assume that I would keep my 16x dvd drive and get rid of my cd-rom drive.since the 16x dvd drive is acting as the burner how would I turn it into the drive that is written to.I have read about master and slave and jumpers,but I would have no idea how to change or configure the drives to make them work properly.Most I've ever done is change a video card.If anyone can explain this to me,or walk me through it,I sure would appreciate it.
thankyou