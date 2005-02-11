want to install internal dvd drive to burn my movies

thanks for catching that. I wrote;



The slave will be on the connector furthest from the MB (the end connector and usually black).



I meant to say;



The master will be on the connector furthest from the MB (the end connector and usually black).



A cable may or may not come with a drive. It probably will come with a retail packaged product but not with an "OEM" drive. The master/slave relationship is really a misnomer when it comes to atapi devices. It has more useful meaning with hard drives in that the master is generally designated to contain the operating system. A single hard drive, on old platforms must be designated as master or single drive. They cannot be designated as slaves or will not work. This is not the case with atapi drives (CD/DVD, etc.) A single drive can be a slave. These are set with jumpers. With 40 conductor cable (old type), you need to set jumpers on the back of the drives to master and slave if you are using them on the same cable. These will be pins in an array of 3 to 5 pairs. There is no exact standard as to how they will be labeled so, hopefully, you will have printed material to help. The CS or cable select positions allow the cable to decide who is master and who is slave. One end (usually blue) will go the the motherboard connector. The other end connector (usually black) is for the master and the middle connector (usually gray) is for the slave. If you set both drives to cable select, where they reside on the cable determines their designation. Now, as I said, burner software might not always know the drives capabilites and you may have to tell it which device you will be reading from and which will be the write device. Hope that helps.