Want to go all digital!

by jamepc / December 21, 2006 9:24 AM PST

I'm tired of all our VHS and Super8 tapes everywhere! Here's what I would like to do:
I want to convert all our tapes to digital format to store on our hard drive. I would only burn the ones we watch often. I was looking at Pinnacle Moviebox to convert the tapes.
I want to be able to watch the hard drive stored media on our HDTV (I know it won't be HD but just stating it's a Sony TV with a ton of connection options) without having to burn them to a DVD first.
I want to burn some of our favorite songs from CD and store them on my hard drive.
And finally, (but not necessarily) watch and record TV through my computer.

Here's some questions I have:
I have XP now but will be getting a new laptop with Vista early next year. How do I store and organize my media right now with XP? Windows Media Player?
Does MMC (and Vista) use MMC to store and organize digital media or is it totally different?
How about watching and recording TV? I know I need a TV Tuner card but it can't tune in the"scrambled" channels. Or is it easier to just use my separate STB/PVR?

Any other tips are appreciated!

Thanks for the help!

Jamie

correction
by jamepc / December 21, 2006 10:49 AM PST

Sorry, the question above, "Does MMC (and Vista) use MMC to store and organize digital media or is it totally different?" Should read:
"Does Media Center (and Vista) use Windows Media Player to store and organize digital media or is it totally different?"

Thanks!

this is what I used.
by ahtoi / December 22, 2006 12:20 AM PST

I use DVDXpressDX2. I bought the unit from Sam's club for about $45. I bought this strictly for its divx format support but as it turned out, the quality was not as good as I have liked. This unit also supports mpeg2 and dvd formats as well but I have not try it; so I am not sure how the quality is. On my recent visit to Sam's I notice they have a newer more expensive model now (about $70). Maybe that might gives better quality. The output on this unit is composite and usb.

Something else to think about.
by ahtoi / December 22, 2006 12:32 AM PST

Some commercial tapes are copy protected which may post a problem to this unit. I have a standalone dvd recorder and it it will not record copy protected tapes. But if you have the means of defeating it then you got no such issue. Good luck.

