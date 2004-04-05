Aliases
WORM_LOVGATE.W
Type
Win32 worm
Description
W32/Lovgate-V is a variant of the W32/Lovgate family of worms that spread via email, network shares and filesharing networks.
W32/Lovgate-V copies itself to the Windows system folder as the files WinHelp.exe, iexplore.exe, kernel66.dll and ravmond.exe and to the Windows folder as systra.exe.
The worm also drops the files msjdbc11.dll, mssign30.dll and odbc16.dll which
provide unauthorised remote access to the computer over a network.
The worm drops ZIP files containing a copy of the worm onto accessible drives.
The ZIP file may also carry a RAR extension. The name of the packed file is chosen from the following list:
More: http://www.sophos.com/virusinfo/analyses/w32lovgatev.html
