W2000 Sound Card - CONTINUOUSLY REINSTALL DRIVER

by TriMagna / June 17, 2006 2:14 PM PDT

Win2000 Pro - Aureal Vortex SG1500.

Everytime I reboot, the sound card fails.

I use Device Manager, Update Driver. It re-installs the same driver, then works until the next time I reboot.

My modem is Aureal Vortex SG1500. The driver is wdma_aur.inf.

Ideas?

Can I make a registry key that I click to update the driver without going through the Device Manager process?

Thanks,
- CarlD tolstoi1@yahoo.com

This one is easy. Aureal departed years ago.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 17, 2006 10:31 PM PDT

And left us with so-so drivers. The company also departed without divulging programming information so drivers could be made or fixed.

Given the situation the company left us in, I'd install a supported card.

Bob

try to d/load new driver
by kulfi / June 21, 2006 5:42 PM PDT

hi go 2 driverguide.com and download latest version and install ...
selvam

