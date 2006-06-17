W2000 Sound Card - CONTINUOUSLY REINSTALL DRIVER

And left us with so-so drivers. The company also departed without divulging programming information so drivers could be made or fixed.
Given the situation the company left us in, I'd install a supported card.
Bob
Win2000 Pro - Aureal Vortex SG1500.
Everytime I reboot, the sound card fails.
I use Device Manager, Update Driver. It re-installs the same driver, then works until the next time I reboot.
My modem is Aureal Vortex SG1500. The driver is wdma_aur.inf.
Ideas?
Can I make a registry key that I click to update the driver without going through the Device Manager process?
Thanks,
- CarlD tolstoi1@yahoo.com