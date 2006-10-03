VULNERABILITIES - October 3, 2006

TITLE:
Trend Micro OfficeScan Client Removal and Arbitrary File Deletion
SECUNIA ADVISORY ID:
SA22156
VERIFY ADVISORY:
http://secunia.com/advisories/22156/
CRITICAL:
Moderately critical
IMPACT:
Manipulation of data, DoS
WHERE:
From local network
SOFTWARE:
Trend Micro OfficeScan Corporate Edition 7.x
http://secunia.com/product/5007/
Trend Micro OfficeScan Corporate Edition 6.x
http://secunia.com/product/4323/
DESCRIPTION:
Some vulnerabilities have been reported in Trend Micro OfficeScan
Corporate Edition, which can be exploited by malicious people to
cause a DoS (Denial of Service) or delete arbitrary files on a
vulnerable system.
The vulnerabilities are caused due to unspecified errors within the
OfficeScan CGI application. This can be exploited to silently remove
OfficeScan clients or delete arbitrary files on an affected
OfficeScan server by sending a specially crafted HTTP POST or GET
request.
SOLUTION:
OfficeScan Corporate Edition 6.5:
http://www.trendmicro.com/ftp/products/patches/osce_6.5_win_en_securitypatch_b1418.exe
OfficeScan Corporate Edition 7.0:
http://www.trendmicro.com/ftp/products/patches/osce_7.0_win_en_securitypatch_b1257.exe
OfficeScan Corporate Edition 7.3:
http://www.trendmicro.com/ftp/products/patches/osce_7.3_win_en_securitypatch_b1053.exe
PROVIDED AND/OR DISCOVERED BY:
Reported by the vendor.
ORIGINAL ADVISORY:
http://www.trendmicro.com/download/product.asp?productid=5
