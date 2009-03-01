Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

General discussion

VULNERABILITIES \ FIXES - March 2, 2009

by Marianna Schmudlach / March 1, 2009 11:54 PM PST

SUSE Update for Multiple Packages

Release Date: 2009-03-02

Critical:
Highly critical
Impact: Spoofing
Privilege escalation
DoS
System access
Where: From remote
Solution Status: Vendor Patch

OS: openSUSE 10.3
openSUSE 11.0
openSUSE 11.1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 10
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 9

Description:
SUSE has issued an update for multiple packages. This fixes a security issue and some vulnerabilities, which can be exploited by malicious, local users to perform certain actions with escalated privileges and by malicious people to conduct spoofing attacks, cause a DoS (Denial of Service), and compromise a vulnerable system.

More: http://secunia.com/advisories/34107/

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: VULNERABILITIES \ FIXES - March 2, 2009
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: VULNERABILITIES \ FIXES - March 2, 2009
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
15 total posts
Collapse -
Fedora update for rubygem-actionpack
by Marianna Schmudlach / March 1, 2009 11:55 PM PST

Release Date: 2009-03-02

Critical:
Less critical
Impact: Cross Site Scripting
Where: From remote
Solution Status: Vendor Patch

OS: Fedora 9

Description:
Fedora has issued an update in rubygem-actionpack. This fixes a vulnerability, which can be exploited by malicious people to conduct HTTP header injection attacks.

Certain input passed to the "redirect_to" function is not properly sanitised before being used in the HTTP response. This can be exploited to insert arbitrary HTTP headers, which are included in a response sent to the user, allowing for execution of arbitrary HTML and script code in a user's browser session in context of an affected site.

http://secunia.com/advisories/34097/

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Fujitsu Jasmine2000 Enterprise Edition WebLink Three Vulnera
by Marianna Schmudlach / March 1, 2009 11:56 PM PST

Release Date: 2009-03-02

Critical:
Highly critical
Impact: Cross Site Scripting
DoS
System access
Where: From remote
Solution Status: Vendor Patch

Software: Fujitsu Jasmine2000 Enterprise Edition

Description:
Some vulnerabilities have been reported in Fujitsu Jasmine2000 Enterprise Edition, which can be exploited by malicious people to cause a DoS (Denial of Service), conduct cross-site scripting attacks, or compromise a vulnerable system.

http://secunia.com/advisories/34062/

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Drupal Protected Node Module Script Insertion Vulnerability
by Marianna Schmudlach / March 1, 2009 11:57 PM PST

Release Date: 2009-03-02

Critical:
Less critical
Impact: Cross Site Scripting
Where: From remote
Solution Status: Vendor Patch

Software: Drupal Protected Node Module 5.x

Description:
Justin C. Klein Keane has discovered a vulnerability in the Protected Node module for Drupal, which can be exploited by malicious users to conduct script insertion attacks.

Input passed via the "protected_node_info" parameter in index.php (when "q" is set to "admin/settings/protected_node") is not properly sanitised before being used. This can be exploited to insert arbitrary HTML and script code, which will be executed in a user's browser session in the context of an affected site when the malicious authentication page is viewed.

Successful exploitation of the vulnerability requires the "administer site configuration" privilege.

The vulnerability is confirmed in version 5.x-1.3. Other versions may also be affected.

http://secunia.com/advisories/34060/

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Debian update for dkim-milter
by Marianna Schmudlach / March 1, 2009 11:58 PM PST

Release Date: 2009-03-02

Critical:
Moderately critical
Impact: DoS
Where: From remote
Solution Status: Vendor Patch

OS: Debian GNU/Linux 5.0
Debian GNU/Linux unstable alias sid

Description:
Debian has issued an update for dkim-milter. This fixes a vulnerability, which can be exploited by malicious people to conduct DoS (Denial of Service) attacks.

http://secunia.com/advisories/34053/

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Debian update for gnutls
by Marianna Schmudlach / March 2, 2009 12:00 AM PST

Release Date: 2009-03-02

Critical:
Moderately critical
Impact: Security Bypass
Spoofing
Where: From remote
Solution Status: Vendor Patch

OS: Debian GNU/Linux 4.0
Debian GNU/Linux 5.0

Description:
Debian has issued a update for gnutls. This fixes a vulnerability, which can be exploited by malicious people to bypass certain security restrictions.

http://secunia.com/advisories/34041/

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
eid Middleware "EVP_VerifyFinal()" Spoofing Vulnerability
by Marianna Schmudlach / March 2, 2009 12:01 AM PST

Release Date: 2009-03-02

Critical:
Less critical
Impact: Spoofing
Where: From remote
Solution Status: Unpatched

Software: eid Middleware 2.x

Description:
A vulnerability has been reported in eid Middleware, which potentially can be exploited by malicious people to conduct spoofing attacks.

The vulnerability is caused due to the library incorrectly verifying the return value of the "EVP_VerifyFinal()" OpenSSL function when validating signatures and can be exploited to potentially bypass the certificate validation.

The vulnerability is reported in version 2.6.0. Other versions may also be affected.

http://secunia.com/advisories/34029/

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Huawei E960 HSDPA Router SMS Script Insertion Vulnerability
by Marianna Schmudlach / March 2, 2009 12:02 AM PST

Release Date: 2009-03-02

Critical:
Moderately critical
Impact: Cross Site Scripting
Where: From remote
Solution Status: Unpatched

Software: Huawei E960 HSDPA Router

Description:
Rizki Wicaksono has reported a vulnerability in Huawei E960 HSDPA Router, which can be exploited by malicious people to conduct script insertion attacks.

Input sent via text messages is not properly sanitised before being used. This can be exploited to insert arbitrary HTML and script code, which will be executed in a user's browser session in context of an affected site when the malicious text messages are displayed.

This vulnerability is reported in firmware version 246.11.04.11.110sp04. Other versions may also be affected.

http://secunia.com/advisories/34025/

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
NovaNET "DtbClsLogin()" Buffer Overflow Vulnerability
by Marianna Schmudlach / March 2, 2009 12:03 AM PST

Release Date: 2009-03-02

Critical:
Moderately critical
Impact: DoS
System access
Where: From local network
Solution Status: Unpatched

Software: NovaNET 12.x

Description:
AbdulAziz Hariri has discovered a vulnerability in NovaNET, which can be exploited by malicious people to cause a DoS (Denial of Service) and compromise a vulnerable system.

The vulnerability is caused due to a boundary error within the "DtbClsLogin()" function in nnwindtb.dll (Windows) or libnnlindtb.so (Linux), which can be exploited to cause a stack-based buffer overflow by sending specially crafted requests to the application.

Successful exploitation allows to crash the application on a Windows system and reportedly allows to execute arbitrary code on a Linux system.

The vulnerability is confirmed in NovaNET version 12 (build 44717, Evaluation) for Windows. Other versions may also be affected.

http://secunia.com/advisories/34024/

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Hex Workshop Intel Hex Processing Buffer Overflow
by Marianna Schmudlach / March 2, 2009 12:04 AM PST

Release Date: 2009-03-02

Critical:
Moderately critical
Impact: System access
Where: From remote
Solution Status: Unpatched

Software: Hex Workshop 4.x
Hex Workshop 5.x
Hex Workshop 6.x

Description:
Security^Ghost has discovered a vulnerability in Hex Workshop, which can be exploited by malicious people to compromise a user's system.

The vulnerability is caused due to a boundary error in the processing of Intel Hex files. This can be exploited to cause a stack-based buffer overflow via a specially crafted Intel Hex (".hex") file.

Successful exploitation may allow execution of arbitrary code.

The vulnerability is confirmed in versions 4.23 and 6.0.1.4603. Other versions may also be affected.

http://secunia.com/advisories/34021/

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Cambium Group CMS Unspecified SQL Injection Vulnerabilities
by Marianna Schmudlach / March 2, 2009 12:05 AM PST

Release Date: 2009-03-02
Popularity: 64 views

Critical:
Moderately critical
Impact: Manipulation of data
Where: From remote
Solution Status: Unpatched

Software: Cambium Group CMS

Description:
Some vulnerabilities have been reported in Cambium Group CMS, which can be exploited by malicious people to conduct SQL injection attacks.

Input passed to unspecified parameters is not properly sanitised before being used in SQL queries. This can be exploited to manipulate SQL queries by injecting arbitrary SQL code.


http://secunia.com/advisories/33987/

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Mozilla Firefox IDN Spoofing Security Issue
by Marianna Schmudlach / March 2, 2009 1:33 AM PST

Release Date: 2009-03-02

Critical:
Less critical
Impact: Spoofing
Where: From remote
Solution Status: Unpatched

Software: Mozilla Firefox 3.x

Description:
A security issue has been discovered in Mozilla Firefox, which can be exploited by a malicious people to conduct spoofing attacks.

The problem is caused due to the handling of IDN (International Domain Name) support, which can be exploited to spoof a URL via e.g. a ".cn" domain containing certain international characters that resemble other commonly used characters (e.g. "/") in the sub-domain part.

http://secunia.com/advisories/34096/

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
GNU MPFR "mpfr_snprintf()" and "mpfr_vsnprintf()" Off-By-One
by Marianna Schmudlach / March 2, 2009 5:04 AM PST

GNU MPFR "mpfr_snprintf()" and "mpfr_vsnprintf()" Off-By-One Vulnerabilities

Release Date: 2009-03-02

Critical:
Less critical
Impact: System access
Where: From remote
Solution Status: Vendor Patch

Software: GNU MPFR 2.x

Description:
Some vulnerabilities have been reported in GNU MPFR, which potentially can be exploited by malicious people to compromise an application using the library.

The vulnerabilities are caused due to an off-by-one error within the implementation of the "mpfr_snprintf()" and "mpfr_vsnprintf()" functions, which can be exploited to write a NULL byte after the expected end of the buffer.

The vulnerabilities are reported in versions prior to 2.4.1.

http://secunia.com/advisories/34063/

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Microsoft: Many customers running unsupported operating syst
by Marianna Schmudlach / March 2, 2009 7:01 AM PST

Microsoft: Many customers running unsupported operating systems

March 2nd, 2009

Posted by Mary Jo Foley

As the Conficker worm continues to burrow into more Windows systems, it?s become apparent that not only are many users failing to keep up with their patching, but many others are running older versions of Windows for which patches aren?t available.

?During Conficker we realized that a lot of customers are on unsupported OSs,? blogged Roger Halbheer, Chief Security Advisor of Microsoft EMEA (Europe Middle East and Africa).

?Unsupported,? in this case, means unsupported by Microsoft. Microsoft continues to update and patch operating systems and other products for free for roughly five years from the time a product is first released. Then the product enters the ?extended support? via which volume licensees can purchase an ?extended hotfix agreement? in order to continue to get full support from Microsoft. Security fixes and patches are an exception that don?t require the purchase of an extended support agreement; Microsoft continues to provide those during the extended phase for all users for free.

More: http://blogs.zdnet.com/microsoft/?p=2205&tag=nl.e589

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Three Major Attack Papers of 2008
by Marianna Schmudlach / March 2, 2009 10:12 AM PST

03.02.2009

Here I will focus on some of the major attack papers of 2008. The first is one of the biggest ancient vulnerabilities announced in 2008 - the design flaw in the mechanism in DNS that keeps malicious hosts from associating their IP address with a target domain name. The second paper is from Princeton, and the compressed air and liquid nitrogen are what make it cool. Finally, a paper from my alma matter shows creativity in interdisciplinary security research.

More: http://securitylabs.websense.com/content/Blogs/3313.aspx

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum 15 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.