VULNERABILITIES \ FIXES - July 12, 2007

Apple QuickTime Multiple Media File Processing Command Execution Vulnerabilities



Advisory ID : FrSIRT/ADV-2007-2510

CVE ID : CVE-2007-2295 - CVE-2007-2296 - CVE-2007-2392 - CVE-2007-2393 - CVE-2007-2394 - CVE-2007-2396 - CVE-2007-2397 - CVE-2007-2402

Rated as : Critical

Remotely Exploitable : Yes

Locally Exploitable : Yes

Release Date : 2007-07-12

Technical Description



Multiple vulnerabilities have been identified in Apple QuickTime, which could be exploited by remote attackers to gain knowledge of sensitive information or take complete control of an affected system.



The first issue is caused by a memory corruption error when processing a malformed H.264 movie, which could be exploited by attackers to execute arbitrary code by tricking a user into opening a malicious movie.



The second vulnerability is caused by a memory corruption error when processing a malformed movie file, which could be exploited by attackers to execute arbitrary code by tricking a user into opening a malicious file.



The third issue is caused by an integer overflow error when processing a malformed m4v file, which could be exploited by attackers to execute arbitrary code by tricking a user into opening a malicious file.



The fourth vulnerability is caused by an integer overflow error when processing a malformed SMIL file, which could be exploited by attackers to execute arbitrary code by tricking a user into opening a malicious file.



The fifth issue is caused by a design error in QuickTime for Java, which could be exploited by attackers to bypass security checks and execute arbitrary code by tricking a user into visiting a malicious web page.



The sixth vulnerability is caused by a design error in QuickTime for Java, which could be exploited by malicious Java applets to bypass security checks and read and write process memory, leading to arbitrary code execution.



The seventh issue is caused by a design error in QuickTime for Java where certain interfaces are exposed by JDirect, which could be exploited by attackers to load arbitrary libraries and free arbitrary memory, leading to arbitrary code execution.



The eighth vulnerability is caused by a design error in QuickTime, which could be exploited by attackers to capture a client's screen content by tricking a user into visiting a specially crafted web page.



Affected Products



Apple QuickTime versions prior to 7.2



Solution



Upgrade to Apple QuickTime version 7.2 for Mac:

http://www.apple.com/support/downloads/quicktime72formac.html



Upgrade to Apple QuickTime version 7.2 for Windows:

http://www.apple.com/support/downloads/quicktime72forwindows.html



References



http://www.frsirt.com/english/advisories/2007/2510

http://docs.info.apple.com/article.html?artnum=305947

http://labs.idefense.com/intelligence/vulnerabilities/display.php?id=556



Credits



Vulnerabilities reported by Tom Ferris (Security-Protocols), Matt Slot (Ambrosia Software), Jonathan Wolf Rentzsch (Red Shed Software), David Vaartjes (ITsec Security Services), iDefense Labs, Adam Gowdiak and the vendor.