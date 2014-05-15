Sometimes commercials, or certain types of broadcast content arrive at higher volume levels. Is this what you are referring to? Or is it more like a sudden 'spike' in volume(?)
Have you tried removing the soundbar and observing whether or not the problem still ocurrs with just the Samsung HDTV in the mix, connected to the same station or source?
I have my TV connected to my soundbar (Both Samsung) via TV Connect AND an Optical cable and occasionally I get an increase in volume....Can anyone help? Not sure if its to do with the power points of if I have a faulty unit.
Many Thanks in advance for any help