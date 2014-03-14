Vivotab Note 8 vs Dell Venue vs ? (Digitizers)

Given my experience with the transformer I'd like to test the T100 (not to be confused with the T1000)
Hello all!
I was wondering if anyone had hands on experience with the vivotab note 8? I want to know how it stacks up to the Dell Venue Pro 8. I found a Dell at Staples and really liked it.
I had heard the Dell stylus was garbage, but that it may have been fixed after an update. Taking notes with my finger seemed to be decent...
I want a tablet to take notes with in grad school, and I am pretty sure I would like a windows 8 tablet for this. Which should I buy, or should I wait (something new on the horizon)?
Thanks!
I was hoping to hear from somebody who owns one. I think they are only available at the MS store (no where nearby). Best Buy does not have it, and the transformer does not have a digitizer (pen support) as far as I know. I know I want windows 8. Don't want the T100 because, as I said, I need pen support.
Amazon Prime? Buy it, and if it's not good enough return it?
I have a video of a pen on an office Asus x202e at link to follow. The other Asus units with touch work pretty well. In parting Samsung has their S-pen but I have an issue with Samsung too pushy for me, you must register before you can use your tablet, no I won't get out of your face and let you use the tablet programming.
