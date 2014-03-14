Tablets forum

General discussion

Vivotab Note 8 vs Dell Venue vs ? (Digitizers)

by marxr87 / March 14, 2014 3:32 AM PDT

Hello all!
I was wondering if anyone had hands on experience with the vivotab note 8? I want to know how it stacks up to the Dell Venue Pro 8. I found a Dell at Staples and really liked it.

I had heard the Dell stylus was garbage, but that it may have been fixed after an update. Taking notes with my finger seemed to be decent...

I want a tablet to take notes with in grad school, and I am pretty sure I would like a windows 8 tablet for this. Which should I buy, or should I wait (something new on the horizon)?
Thanks!

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Vivotab Note 8 vs Dell Venue vs ? (Digitizers)
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Vivotab Note 8 vs Dell Venue vs ? (Digitizers)
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts
Collapse -
Try Best Buy?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 14, 2014 3:38 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
No Big Box I've called has it.
by marxr87 / March 14, 2014 4:55 AM PDT
In reply to: Try Best Buy?

I was hoping to hear from somebody who owns one. I think they are only available at the MS store (no where nearby). Best Buy does not have it, and the transformer does not have a digitizer (pen support) as far as I know. I know I want windows 8. Don't want the T100 because, as I said, I need pen support.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Sad to read that. How about?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 14, 2014 7:17 AM PDT

Amazon Prime? Buy it, and if it's not good enough return it?

I have a video of a pen on an office Asus x202e at link to follow. The other Asus units with touch work pretty well. In parting Samsung has their S-pen but I have an issue with Samsung too pushy for me, you must register before you can use your tablet, no I won't get out of your face and let you use the tablet programming.
Bob

PS. https://dl.dropboxusercontent.com/u/29864315/x202e-draw.m4v

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Tablets forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.