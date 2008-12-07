Windows Vista forum

General discussion

vista /xp in same computer

by squid69 / December 7, 2008 5:11 AM PST

can i drop my xp hdd into my new HP w/ vista home premium 64 . will vista have cooperating problems, or will i be able to open my xp hdd as a separate drive?

anyone have experience w/ usb/serial adapters? i have a Wacom pen partner i'd like to use on this vist machine also

5 total posts
Look at the missing detail.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 7, 2008 5:26 AM PST

Not a word about IDE, SATA etc.

As such I don't expect this to work. As to USB serial converters I haven't taken the time to try mine on Vista. But I'll get to it next week. Bottom line? It must have drivers for Vista 64 bit. If not, it won't work.
Bob

xp/vista
by squid69 / December 7, 2008 5:43 AM PST

both drives are sata. molex/sata adapter is alredy ordered. no xtra sata power pigtails on HP, but it has 4 xtra molex. thanx

It will work
by Jimmy Greystone / December 7, 2008 5:53 AM PST

It will work so long as you only want to use the XP drive as additional storage in Vista. If you hope to be able to actually RUN XP off of that drive, it's not going to work.

It might, but...
by John.Wilkinson / December 7, 2008 9:12 AM PST
1.) If that is an OEM copy of XP, it is legally prohibited.

2.) If that is a retail copy, it may or may not work without a repair installation. (Generally a coin toss given the missing drivers.)

John

