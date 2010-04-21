Norton and other security suites disable system restore. YOU can research that.
Bob
Hi all, my friend's laptop fujitsu L1010 got a big problem!
As we postpond the windows auto update, it loads when we trying to start up the laptop. (It will starts before getting to the desktop) Then, for the part 3 of the windows update, it will have an error but no message shown. Following which, it will just shows "shutting down" and the process keeps repeating!
We tried in safe mode, and unable to boot either, it will just restart whenever it tries to load part 3. Then, we tried using "last known gd configuration", the error msg of "windows fail to configure update" appears and restart again.
I guess is due to the windows update error, we are unable to get to the desktop to disable window update.
I need urgent help pls!
Many thanks