by comp_newbie / December 16, 2008 11:41 AM PST

Hi everyone-
I'm really new at this, but I'm wanting your more expert opinions.
I have a laptop running Vista. My Wifi hasn't been working at all the last few months, so I took it to Best Buy and Best Buy said my laptop has 506 infections and that they have currupted my WiFi capability.
I am running Avast Antivirus and have had no problems or viruses on my other computers also using Avast (although they're Windows 2000 and XP, not Vista).
SO, I'm thinking about reformatting because Best Buy wants to charge me. I have reformatted with XP, 2000, and ME, but not Vista before. IF Best Buy is correct and viruses have corrupted the Wifi, will reformatting help? I searched past threads here and they say that there are ways to clean the whole drives (and that viruses couldn't linger once cleaned), but I didn't know if the Wifi would be included. It's a driver, not a drive itself, right? I do have the original OS CD's that came with my laptop.
Sorry for the newbie questions, but I'd like to find a cheaper solution and perhaps learn to do something on my own in the process! Happy

Vista + Wifi issues (with Virus thrown in for good measure)!
by comp_newbie / December 16, 2008 10:25 PM PST

please help me, some kind soul... in the spirit of the holidays! Happy

Probably not.
by louietyj / December 16, 2008 10:34 PM PST

Hi,

Disclaimer: I am certainly not any professional in this.

To begin with, 506 infections calls for a some evidence. Seeing that your laptop is running Vista, it probably hasn't been around long enough to attract that many viruses.

Now back to your problem. What exactly do you mean when you say your w-fi hasn't been working? Can't connect to network? No icon? Please tell me a little more so I can understand your problem.

And as a side note, there is nothing that can't be fixed without a reformat/reinstall. Of course, things can really be difficult, but do a reformat as a last resort or when you know that there's nothing in the laptop that you need to salvage.

details
by comp_newbie / December 16, 2008 11:25 PM PST
In reply to: Probably not.

Thanks so much for answering! Here are some more details about the Wifi:
The computer no longer recognizes that it has WiFi capability. When I go to "switch" the WiFi capability on, the light stays orange (meaning it is not on) and will not pick up any networks and says the computer does not have that capability. I can still see the icon but if I open it, it says I dont have that capability. If I open the Wireless Networking Center to connect to a router, then it says No available networks. I know this is not true because my roommate's computer is connecting to our router.
Best Buy said that I need at a minimum "Diagnostic and Repair". Meaning that all 506 infections would be removed and my computer would be back to its orginal state. They said that would cost $130. They said that they could also do that plus put in an antivirus software that is compatable with my computer for $230. But Avast has worked well on my other computers, so I don't understand what happened.
Of course, fixing the problem myself if the preferable solution. This problem has been occuring for about 5 months. I had originally just had the internet cord (cable) plugged into my computer but that got old because all the cords were strung out along the dinning room and den.... Happy

Problems
by Phil Crase / December 16, 2008 11:37 PM PST
In reply to: details

Huh! Well, go to control panel, open DEVICE MANAGER, on the list look for NETWORK ADAPTERS, your wireless(and hardwire) adapters should be shown. If there is a yellow question mark or asterisk by the wireless adapter, there is an issue. You can try updating the driver from there but check that out before you do anything else.

RE: details
by louietyj / December 16, 2008 11:41 PM PST
In reply to: details

I'm quite sure you can do the so-called "diagnostic and repair" yourself as from what I see, it's a simply re-format and re-install. Quite disgusting they will charge you $130.

Anyway if the light doesn't change, its nothing to do with the viruses or missing drivers. Why? Because even without the correct drivers, it's supposed to work on its own. It's like your CD drive - you don't need to boot into XP just to eject it, right? Then again, you would probably want to check with others to confirm this.

How old is this laptop? If I were you I would go straight to the manufacturer of the laptop/wifi chip for solutions. Otherwise you may want to go to Best Buy, tell them all these, and look at their response because from what I see, it's something close to daylight robbery.

Happy

thanks, guys
by comp_newbie / December 17, 2008 12:25 AM PST
In reply to: RE: details

I appreciate your responses. I felt that BB was ripping me off; that's why I came here. Guess since I'm a female, I look gullible!

My laptop is new, 2008, and i do use IE on this one. I prefer Mozilla on my other comp's, but you're right, I should use Firefox on this, too. I will check the Device Manager and check for updates for the driver. If that doesn't work, I will reinstall. If THAT doesn't work, I will call the laptop mfr to find out if I have a faulty Wifi.
I don't know about Virus protection, though. Avast has worked for me, so I assumed it would work with Vista...maybe not. Just can't bring myself to pay hundreds for anti-virus when mine has worked fine until now... anyone know of a cheaper one, preferably under $50?

Anti-virus
by louietyj / December 17, 2008 3:04 AM PST
In reply to: thanks, guys

Well you can get a free copy of AVG, but it slows your computer down (which AV doesn't?). If I were you I would just leave it to common sense. There isn't any way for a virus to enter your computer without user interaction. And if you do make a mistake, even the toughest of virus can USUALLY be removed through System Restore (stress: USUALLY).

Happy

clarification
by comp_newbie / December 17, 2008 3:13 AM PST
In reply to: Anti-virus

Hi Louie-
By 'system restore', you mean reformatting/installing, or by troubleshooting thru the Vista diagnostic tools?
How can I get a the free AVG? Obviously BB isn't telling me about that!

RE: clarification
by louietyj / December 17, 2008 4:08 AM PST
In reply to: clarification

System Restore is installed in every Microsoft OS.

Start > Programs > Accessories > System Tools > System Restore

In simple terms it's just rolling back your system to a previous time while preserving your recent documents.

AVG free: Google it!

wow!
by comp_newbie / December 17, 2008 4:25 AM PST
In reply to: RE: clarification

I had no idea about System Restore!!! Thanks so much. I will try that, too!

Just A Note...
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / December 17, 2008 4:52 AM PST
In reply to: RE: clarification

Just correcting the obvious... Your statement: "System Restore is installed in every Microsoft OS" isn't quite accurate..

Windows 98 SE and earlier didn't have "System Restore".. Windows 2000, which is still commonly used in the business world, doesn't as well.

Hope this helps.

Grif

Sorry...
by louietyj / December 17, 2008 4:59 AM PST
In reply to: Just A Note...

When I said that I meant the recent OS's: Vista, XP, server editions, etc. I'm sorry if it caused any misunderstandings.. Happy Thanks for the correction.

thanks
by comp_newbie / December 17, 2008 5:07 AM PST
In reply to: Just A Note...

all the more information, the better! That's good to know!

WIF ISSUES, ETC.
by Phil Crase / December 16, 2008 11:46 PM PST
In reply to: details

Another thing to look at is your home page setting in internet options, I don't know what you have been using for a browser but if the address is unfamiliar to what you have been using, something has gotten to you (virus etc). It sounds as if you need some REAL security software, much of the free stuff on the net is limiting and unreliable (unless you pay a subscription fee) and the downloads can be wobbly. There are lots of good softwares on the market but of course you have to pay for them. Kaspersky, CA, Trend Micro, AVG are all reasonably reliable but you need something that not only has anti virus but anti spyware as well. Personally when browsing I prefer Mozilla firefox over IE and another good one is Opera, both of these are less cluttered and less apt to create issues that you don't need.

