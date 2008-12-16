Vista + Wifi issues (with Virus thrown in for good measure)!

Thanks so much for answering! Here are some more details about the Wifi:

The computer no longer recognizes that it has WiFi capability. When I go to "switch" the WiFi capability on, the light stays orange (meaning it is not on) and will not pick up any networks and says the computer does not have that capability. I can still see the icon but if I open it, it says I dont have that capability. If I open the Wireless Networking Center to connect to a router, then it says No available networks. I know this is not true because my roommate's computer is connecting to our router.

Best Buy said that I need at a minimum "Diagnostic and Repair". Meaning that all 506 infections would be removed and my computer would be back to its orginal state. They said that would cost $130. They said that they could also do that plus put in an antivirus software that is compatable with my computer for $230. But Avast has worked well on my other computers, so I don't understand what happened.

Of course, fixing the problem myself if the preferable solution. This problem has been occuring for about 5 months. I had originally just had the internet cord (cable) plugged into my computer but that got old because all the cords were strung out along the dinning room and den....