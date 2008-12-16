Vista + Wifi issues (with Virus thrown in for good measure)!

please help me, some kind soul... in the spirit of the holidays!
Hi everyone-
I'm really new at this, but I'm wanting your more expert opinions.
I have a laptop running Vista. My Wifi hasn't been working at all the last few months, so I took it to Best Buy and Best Buy said my laptop has 506 infections and that they have currupted my WiFi capability.
I am running Avast Antivirus and have had no problems or viruses on my other computers also using Avast (although they're Windows 2000 and XP, not Vista).
SO, I'm thinking about reformatting because Best Buy wants to charge me. I have reformatted with XP, 2000, and ME, but not Vista before. IF Best Buy is correct and viruses have corrupted the Wifi, will reformatting help? I searched past threads here and they say that there are ways to clean the whole drives (and that viruses couldn't linger once cleaned), but I didn't know if the Wifi would be included. It's a driver, not a drive itself, right? I do have the original OS CD's that came with my laptop.
Sorry for the newbie questions, but I'd like to find a cheaper solution and perhaps learn to do something on my own in the process!