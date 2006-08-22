Windows Vista forum

by rbooz / August 22, 2006 2:08 AM PDT

I have been thinking far ahead lately past Vista. And I started researching about Vienna which is supposed to redesign the entire Windows interface, however besides that statement there is no further information. Does anybody no any details about Vienna, I know MS will be getting rid of the start bar/explorer window interface. Will we be moving back to the kind of interface we used in Windows 3.1 with Icons and menu's with no start bar.

Two different camps...
by John.Wilkinson / August 22, 2006 2:26 AM PDT
In reply to: Vista vs. Vienna

Some believe that Vienna will feature a pie-style interface similar to what you see in The Sims. Others speculate that Microsoft will go for a truly 3D interface, such as that seen in 3DNA. More information will start to leak in years ahead, sometime after Microsoft figures out which direction they want to go in. (Right now it's basically ideas on a drawing board with no definitive path.) The good news is that it's not due until 2009-2012...with a 3-year range there it'll be hard for them to miss the deadline again. Happy

John

Speaking of 3DNA
by rbooz / August 22, 2006 2:30 AM PDT
In reply to: Two different camps...

I don'tthink Microsoft would go back to a MS BOB type interface. Amnd frankly I can' see this being used for fast computing, or even business oriented computing. In an enviroment where you have servers and big systems I dot see this layout as a plausible OS.

by John.Wilkinson / August 22, 2006 8:41 AM PDT
In reply to: Speaking of 3DNA

There are two things to be considered, though:

1.) I just use that to demonstrate a 3D desktop. It would most likely be much less advanced, in that you wouldn't navigate entire rooms and search bulletin boards and such for links. If they went in that direction, which is still a big if, it would likely be like looking at a single wall where you can look slightly left, right, up, and down, 'walk closer' to an icon, etc.

2.) Microsoft has made it a point to leave a 'classic' option for those more accustomed to older layouts. They realize that businesses didn't shout 'Oh, wow!' when they saw the Luna theme (how many millions still use Windows 2000?) and won't want Aero distracting their employees and slowing down their processing. Thus, no matter what 'new interface' Microsoft goes with for Vienna (assuming it doesn't get puched back again) it's safe to assume that there will be an alternative interface that's much simpler and less graphical.

John

