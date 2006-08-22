Vista vs. Vienna

Some believe that Vienna will feature a pie-style interface similar to what you see in The Sims. Others speculate that Microsoft will go for a truly 3D interface, such as that seen in 3DNA. More information will start to leak in years ahead, sometime after Microsoft figures out which direction they want to go in. (Right now it's basically ideas on a drawing board with no definitive path.) The good news is that it's not due until 2009-2012...with a 3-year range there it'll be hard for them to miss the deadline again.
John
I have been thinking far ahead lately past Vista. And I started researching about Vienna which is supposed to redesign the entire Windows interface, however besides that statement there is no further information. Does anybody no any details about Vienna, I know MS will be getting rid of the start bar/explorer window interface. Will we be moving back to the kind of interface we used in Windows 3.1 with Icons and menu's with no start bar.