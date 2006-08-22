Vista vs. Vienna

There are two things to be considered, though:



1.) I just use that to demonstrate a 3D desktop. It would most likely be much less advanced, in that you wouldn't navigate entire rooms and search bulletin boards and such for links. If they went in that direction, which is still a big if, it would likely be like looking at a single wall where you can look slightly left, right, up, and down, 'walk closer' to an icon, etc.



2.) Microsoft has made it a point to leave a 'classic' option for those more accustomed to older layouts. They realize that businesses didn't shout 'Oh, wow!' when they saw the Luna theme (how many millions still use Windows 2000?) and won't want Aero distracting their employees and slowing down their processing. Thus, no matter what 'new interface' Microsoft goes with for Vienna (assuming it doesn't get puched back again) it's safe to assume that there will be an alternative interface that's much simpler and less graphical.



John