by dillziggity / July 27, 2008 11:37 AM PDT

Just picked up a new computer running Windows Vista Home Premium edition, can't rouse from sleep mode. Anybody? Someday I'm gonna buy a Mac, purely out of spite. Microsoft ********.

If It's New..And It Won't Run Properly...
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / July 27, 2008 12:18 PM PDT
In reply to: Vista sleep mode

I return them. Who wants a computer which doesn't work from the get-go.

Of course, you can do the research to find all the newest hardware drivers (especially the motherboard/chipset driver) for your computer, then install them, and it "might" fix the issue.. Or you could disable Standby completely from Safe Mode.

Hope this helps.

Grif

Always a problmeatic feature
by Jimmy Greystone / July 27, 2008 1:39 PM PDT
In reply to: Vista sleep mode

Always a problematic feature are power save modes. They are very hit or miss on whether or not they work properly, and most of the time if you were foolish and bought a cheap system (or just any HP/Compaq system) you have much lower odds of success.

You can try taking it back and getting another system, but if it's some cheap low end junker, it's probably not going to work any better. So, you can either pay to get a better quality system, or just turn the thing off instead.

