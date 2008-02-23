Windows Vista forum

General discussion

Vista Registry Help Please!!

by Johnny Computer / February 23, 2008 6:35 AM PST

Hello- I am an intermediate level computer user and am interested in starting to learn the basics of the Vista and/or XP registry. I am having some trouble finding good books or websites that have good easy to understand information for someone who is relatively new to the Microsoft Registry(I have a basic understanding of what the registry is and does and have made a few minor edits). I have found the following books but they seem geared more for IT Pro's. Can anyone suggest any resources that might help me top start to learn about the registry?? I already know all the dire warnings about messing with the registry....I am ready to tackle it. Any info anyone could provide would be much appreciated. Thanks!!

Here are the books I have already found....if anyone can suggest anything else that would be great....

Mastering the Windows XP Registry by Hipson
Microsoft Windows Registry Guide by Honeycutt
Windows XP Registry: A complete Guide to Customizing and Optomizing Windows XP

Windows Vista? Resource Kit
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 23, 2008 11:13 PM PST
Thanks
by Johnny Computer / February 25, 2008 11:28 PM PST

Thanks for the suggestions....I appreciate the help.

