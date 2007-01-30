Vista price goof

that is very funny, I wonder how they came up with that range... 500-2000$, That is weird, but maybe they are talking about the computer with vista. I have no idea.
I was reading my school's paper earlier, and I noticed something odd about the price range they listed.
From the article:
"Several editions of Windows Vista like Ultimate, Home Premium and Home Basic, are available at Best Buy, Haulpain said. Prices vary from $500-$2,000."
link: http://tinyurl.com/2gjfgc
or, if you prefer: http://preview.tinyurl.com/2gjfgc
Obviously, it's a typo of sorts, but I found it funny nonetheless.
I hope you guys enjoy it, too.
-Ryan