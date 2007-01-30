The CNET Lounge forum

General discussion

Vista price goof

by rtemp / January 30, 2007 2:35 AM PST

I was reading my school's paper earlier, and I noticed something odd about the price range they listed.

From the article:
"Several editions of Windows Vista like Ultimate, Home Premium and Home Basic, are available at Best Buy, Haulpain said. Prices vary from $500-$2,000."

link: http://tinyurl.com/2gjfgc
or, if you prefer: http://preview.tinyurl.com/2gjfgc

Obviously, it's a typo of sorts, but I found it funny nonetheless.
I hope you guys enjoy it, too.

-Ryan

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Vista price goof
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Vista price goof
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
very interesting...
by petb264 / January 30, 2007 2:50 AM PST
In reply to: Vista price goof

that is very funny, I wonder how they came up with that range... 500-2000$, That is weird, but maybe they are talking about the computer with vista. I have no idea.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
makes more sense
by totosquirt / January 30, 2007 3:52 AM PST
In reply to: Vista price goof

it makes more sense if they are talking about computers with vista. i just skimmed through the article...it does sound deceiving~

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to The CNET Lounge forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.