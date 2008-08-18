What the make and model is?
Most give you a way to create the restore DVDs. But there is no make and model so all I can do is ask for more and tell you to make the restore DVD.
-> And NO, making a copy of the Vista installation disk is not a good idea since it might not be for your machine.
Bob
I am currently running Vista Home Premium, the computer is running well but could someone tell me if I can make a copy of the Vista installation disk incase of any probs in the future. I bought the PC with pre-installed software but was not given any disks with it
Regards