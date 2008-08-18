Windows Vista forum

I am currently running Vista Home Premium, the computer is running well but could someone tell me if I can make a copy of the Vista installation disk incase of any probs in the future. I bought the PC with pre-installed software but was not given any disks with it
Regards

Can I ask?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 19, 2008 12:28 AM PDT

What the make and model is?

Most give you a way to create the restore DVDs. But there is no make and model so all I can do is ask for more and tell you to make the restore DVD.

-> And NO, making a copy of the Vista installation disk is not a good idea since it might not be for your machine.
Bob

make and model
by ste15mpc / August 19, 2008 6:23 AM PDT
In reply to: Can I ask?

My computer is a Packard Bell iStart C2389

Trying PB's site.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 19, 2008 6:31 AM PDT
In reply to: make and model
