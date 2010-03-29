Vista Home Premium downgrade to XP Pro

That latter option seems infinitely better given your gap in knowledge regarding important things like finding drivers and installing an OS from scratch. Not to mention XP is on life support, with only critical updates being produced, not to mention known exploits Microsoft will NEVER be fixing.
You could also try telling us what your problems are with Vista, besides the fact that other people say it's bad. You have an Acer system, which means you're already fighting an uphill battle, but we might be able to get you to a nice plateau.
Have Aspire x1200 AMD duo core 3 GB RAM 320 GB HD running (poorly) Vista Home premium. I desire to put XP PRO on it but haven't a clue how or where to start. Can this be done? Where to find drivers? Would it be better to go to Win 7 and Virtual Machine XP Pro software?
HELP!