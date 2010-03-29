Vista Home Premium downgrade to XP Pro

My high end XP Pro box died and after spending 100+ to try to fix it and forensically recover the HD Data I had to get a new box with reduced available funds hence the ASPIRE. My software that was running under the XP Pro is quite expensive so replacing it to run under Vista was not an option. In addition the MFGRs are not supporting VISTA. The VISTA box locked up when I entered the Password wrong so I can't get into it now. Prior to that it was a real ****** to use. My experience with computers began in the 70's and my 8086 machine from 83 ran until 1998. Since I wrote all the software to do what I needed done including my own GUI I had no reason to change. It was replaced by a series of boxes I built running various OS forth, Linux and WIN. Through it all the MS software has been a bug-ridden virus prom maintenance hog. With VISTA I have reached the breaking point and feel that MS is not to be trusted. They will have an uphill climb to win me back. The rest of my systems are running on MACs because of this experience. I do relate to the PC platform better though. Since my software is XP Pro I need to down grade ti XP Pro! Yes Win 7 has a virtual machine for XP but until I know that my software will run reliably under it I can't trust or risk it. SO enough with MS cool aid drinking and help me please!