Computer Help forum

General discussion

Vista Home Premium downgrade to XP Pro

by hopmah-21794844213131950996123675006097 / March 29, 2010 11:46 AM PDT

Have Aspire x1200 AMD duo core 3 GB RAM 320 GB HD running (poorly) Vista Home premium. I desire to put XP PRO on it but haven't a clue how or where to start. Can this be done? Where to find drivers? Would it be better to go to Win 7 and Virtual Machine XP Pro software?

HELP!

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Vista Home Premium downgrade to XP Pro
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Vista Home Premium downgrade to XP Pro
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts
Collapse -
That latter option
by Jimmy Greystone / March 29, 2010 12:20 PM PDT

That latter option seems infinitely better given your gap in knowledge regarding important things like finding drivers and installing an OS from scratch. Not to mention XP is on life support, with only critical updates being produced, not to mention known exploits Microsoft will NEVER be fixing.

You could also try telling us what your problems are with Vista, besides the fact that other people say it's bad. You have an Acer system, which means you're already fighting an uphill battle, but we might be able to get you to a nice plateau.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Vista back to XP Pro.
by hopmah-21794844213131950996123675006097 / April 1, 2010 3:59 AM PDT
In reply to: That latter option

My high end XP Pro box died and after spending 100+ to try to fix it and forensically recover the HD Data I had to get a new box with reduced available funds hence the ASPIRE. My software that was running under the XP Pro is quite expensive so replacing it to run under Vista was not an option. In addition the MFGRs are not supporting VISTA. The VISTA box locked up when I entered the Password wrong so I can't get into it now. Prior to that it was a real ****** to use. My experience with computers began in the 70's and my 8086 machine from 83 ran until 1998. Since I wrote all the software to do what I needed done including my own GUI I had no reason to change. It was replaced by a series of boxes I built running various OS forth, Linux and WIN. Through it all the MS software has been a bug-ridden virus prom maintenance hog. With VISTA I have reached the breaking point and feel that MS is not to be trusted. They will have an uphill climb to win me back. The rest of my systems are running on MACs because of this experience. I do relate to the PC platform better though. Since my software is XP Pro I need to down grade ti XP Pro! Yes Win 7 has a virtual machine for XP but until I know that my software will run reliably under it I can't trust or risk it. SO enough with MS cool aid drinking and help me please!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
You need a plan.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 1, 2010 4:08 AM PDT

Let's look at one for an EXAMPLE you can build on.

Read http://forums.cnet.com/5208-7587_102-0.html?threadID=271360#2699006

Now this gives you a blueprint of what you'll need to collect for your machine.

But before that, XP PRO (remember you tell me you have XP PRO) will not run or install proper on this machine. If only you had the better XP PRO SP2 or SP3 CD. Then I'd write there was hope.

I've learned to never try this with old XP PRO.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Computer Help forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.