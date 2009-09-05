Vista Home Premium 64 will not boot-up on RAID config

Thread display:
Collapse /
Expand
13 total posts
Collapse -
Ouch.
by
R. Proffitt
Forum moderator
/
September 5, 2009 2:36 AM PDT
I can see why they want paid. It's not in a configuration they delivered it. This is a deep subject that I wish they would educate people about. Where support begins and ends.
So far the fix I use has been unacceptable to some. That is we disable the RAID and move back to non-RAID setups. Maybe it's a missing driver or an outdated BIOS or that DVD they gave me that was a pirate cracked OS that I can't use but nothing worked until I went back to simple, stock SATA.
Maybe the fix is some Adaptec SATA RAID card but they didn't want to pay.
Bob
Collapse -
Ouch is right... hurts when neither ACER nor Microsoft help
by
jazgator
/
September 5, 2009 4:03 AM PDT
I check the driver set installed, I have Raid event monitor (Intel Matrix Storage Manager) and JBM36X IDE set-up tool which is launched at system boot-up (RAID tool)
The only way for the system to boot is in a non-RAID configuration.
Please note that the System BIOS is exclusive for ACER by American Megatrend. The operating system chosen for the system by ACER is Windows Vista Home Premium 64. And the manual states that the system is RAID ready...
Collapse -
RAID ready. Get their definition on that.
by
R. Proffitt
Forum moderator
/
September 5, 2009 6:39 AM PDT
It may not include booting from RAID. It may be a storage array. Put on your marketing hat. But let's ask this. Are you supplying the F6 Floppy you get from Intel? Here's some text from their site:
"Utilities, Tools and Examples
Title Ver.# Date
3. 64-bit Floppy Configuration Utility (232KB)
8.9.0.1023 7/17/2009 Download
Creates floppy disk for 64-bit OS with Intel
Collapse -
Vista does not boot up after setting up BIOS for RAID config
by
jazgator
/
September 5, 2009 9:04 AM PDT
Thanks Bob, this particular fix recommendation did not do the job. I am continueing to get the issue with windows Vista not booting with RAID configuration in the BIOS. Appreciate your help..
Collapse -
Sorry, what fix did I reccomend?
by
R. Proffitt
Forum moderator
/
September 5, 2009 11:28 AM PDT
I'm not sure what you did yet. Also this may not apply but someone brought me a "RED" Vista DVD. That is, they got it off a TORRENT. You don't want to know.
Bob
Collapse -
install intel matrix storage manager first
by
ramarc
/
September 5, 2009 11:50 AM PDT
revert back to a non-raid configuration. download and install intel matrix storage manager. after it is installed, you should be able to re-add the second drive.
Collapse -
Vista does not boot up after setting up BIOS for RAID config
by
jazgator
/
September 5, 2009 2:31 PM PDT
Downloaded Matrix Storage Manager from http://support.intel.com/support/go/imsm/downloads.htm
Re-installed in the system, rebooted Accessed BIOS to select RAID in lieu of AHCI. Ctl I after to define the volume on a RAID 1 config.
system rebooted and we went back to the same issue.
Thanks for taking the time to post a response, I do appreciate your help.
Collapse -
"Accessed BIOS to select RAID in lieu of AHCI."
by
R. Proffitt
Forum moderator
/
September 5, 2009 9:55 PM PDT
Right there I think a read a glimmer of hope.
When I setup raid I do configure it in the BIOS but I know NEVER to change any BIOS setting ever again or it will fail. This is part of the reasons I prefer Adaptec RAID cards.
Ok, armed with my F6 Floppy diskettes, my full retail Vista DVD from Microsoft with the hologram etcs I setup the BIOS to boot the CD/DVD first and the RAID second. I would have no other bootable devices. Now that my blank RAID drives are prepared (do not format!!!) the Vista DVD boots and I do the F6 steps told to us by Intel and let Vista find and partition the space on RAID.
If all goes well I will be able to boot off the raid. If not, it's not a feature.
Bob
Collapse -
only solution may be to reinstall
by
ramarc
/
September 7, 2009 9:04 AM PDT
i've always had my raid volumes setup before installing the OS. technically, you've switched hard drive interfaces for the boot device and it needs a different driver to access it. the booter simply doesn't know how to talk to the raid volume since it didn't have that driver available when the OS was installed.
if you've got a vista dvd with sp1 or sp2, you can try reinstalling on top of the raid volume... it will need a driver floppy/image from intel that supports matrixtraid. all of your apps will still be useable after the reinstall. using an original vista dvd could be problematic -- if that's all you've got a reformat and install would be best.
Collapse -
Re-install from hard-disk?
by
jazgator
/
September 10, 2009 12:42 PM PDT
Thanks for the advice, I called customer support at Acer and requested an OEM System disk for the re-install, they replied they do not provide copies of system disks. I was told to use the copy in the system disk partition. Unless I am missing something, all I have is an image of the system as installed at the factory, that is not going to help. A little frustating when customer support is non-existent at Acer. I tried a couple of recommendations (http://drnathan.teamhackaday.com) appending the register with a text file provided and re-installing Intel Matrix Storage Manager. Although it has worked for others, I get a blank window with a blinking cursor....
Collapse -
So you don't heave the full Vista DVD!
by
R. Proffitt
Forum moderator
/
September 10, 2009 10:14 PM PDT
That explains a lot. And while you may feel you are entitled to it this is what they call an OEM version. They get it for cheap so all the tricks you can do with the full retail OS can be missing.
I keep reading you complain about their support but you bought a pre-configured machine with an OEM version of the OS. If we compare this to a car the same thing would happen if you bought a car and then proceeded to add 4 wheel drive to the non-4 wheel drive model. It would be costly and the maker would not help you along.
Thanks for revealing what you have to work with. It explains why you were having such troubles.
Bob
Collapse -
Sorry about the typo. Heave or have!
by
R. Proffitt
Forum moderator
/
September 10, 2009 10:23 PM PDT
I bet some will give Vista the heave ho.