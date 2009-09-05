Windows Vista forum

General discussion

Vista Home Premium 64 will not boot-up on RAID config

by jazgator / September 5, 2009 1:13 AM PDT

I just purchaced (arrived 4 days ago)an ACER Aspire G7710
Windows Vista Home Premium 64 Serv Pk 1
Processor Intel Core i7 640 @2.93Ghz, 6 GB RAM
ACPI x64 based PC with Microsoft System Management BIOS driver

After installing two identical Seagate Barracuda 1TB each I set up BIOS for RAID and defined the volumes which would be in a RAID 1 configuration. Upon reboot, Vista flashes a blue screen and starts in a Startup Repair mode. The system attempts to "fix" the problem but after repeated attempts, I had to change the BIOS configuration to its default setting before the system operates. I had to re-install system from backup set I made before initiating the configuration change. Lucky... I asked ACER tech support and got a not able to help without paid technical support.. Customer service is not their forte..

Can someone give me an idea of what drivers I need to make the system work?

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Vista Home Premium 64 will not boot-up on RAID config
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Vista Home Premium 64 will not boot-up on RAID config
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
13 total posts
Collapse -
Ouch.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 5, 2009 2:36 AM PDT

I can see why they want paid. It's not in a configuration they delivered it. This is a deep subject that I wish they would educate people about. Where support begins and ends.

So far the fix I use has been unacceptable to some. That is we disable the RAID and move back to non-RAID setups. Maybe it's a missing driver or an outdated BIOS or that DVD they gave me that was a pirate cracked OS that I can't use but nothing worked until I went back to simple, stock SATA.

Maybe the fix is some Adaptec SATA RAID card but they didn't want to pay.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Ouch is right... hurts when neither ACER nor Microsoft help
by jazgator / September 5, 2009 4:03 AM PDT
In reply to: Ouch.

I check the driver set installed, I have Raid event monitor (Intel Matrix Storage Manager) and JBM36X IDE set-up tool which is launched at system boot-up (RAID tool)

The only way for the system to boot is in a non-RAID configuration.
Please note that the System BIOS is exclusive for ACER by American Megatrend. The operating system chosen for the system by ACER is Windows Vista Home Premium 64. And the manual states that the system is RAID ready...

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
RAID ready. Get their definition on that.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 5, 2009 6:39 AM PDT

It may not include booting from RAID. It may be a storage array. Put on your marketing hat. But let's ask this. Are you supplying the F6 Floppy you get from Intel? Here's some text from their site:
"Utilities, Tools and Examples
Title Ver.# Date
3. 64-bit Floppy Configuration Utility (232KB)
8.9.0.1023 7/17/2009 Download
Creates floppy disk for 64-bit OS with Intel

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Vista does not boot up after setting up BIOS for RAID config
by jazgator / September 5, 2009 9:04 AM PDT

Thanks Bob, this particular fix recommendation did not do the job. I am continueing to get the issue with windows Vista not booting with RAID configuration in the BIOS. Appreciate your help..

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Sorry, what fix did I reccomend?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 5, 2009 11:28 AM PDT

I'm not sure what you did yet. Also this may not apply but someone brought me a "RED" Vista DVD. That is, they got it off a TORRENT. You don't want to know.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
install intel matrix storage manager first
by ramarc / September 5, 2009 11:50 AM PDT

revert back to a non-raid configuration. download and install intel matrix storage manager. after it is installed, you should be able to re-add the second drive.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Vista does not boot up after setting up BIOS for RAID config
by jazgator / September 5, 2009 2:31 PM PDT

Downloaded Matrix Storage Manager from http://support.intel.com/support/go/imsm/downloads.htm
Re-installed in the system, rebooted Accessed BIOS to select RAID in lieu of AHCI. Ctl I after to define the volume on a RAID 1 config.
system rebooted and we went back to the same issue.

Thanks for taking the time to post a response, I do appreciate your help.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
"Accessed BIOS to select RAID in lieu of AHCI."
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 5, 2009 9:55 PM PDT

Right there I think a read a glimmer of hope.

When I setup raid I do configure it in the BIOS but I know NEVER to change any BIOS setting ever again or it will fail. This is part of the reasons I prefer Adaptec RAID cards.

Ok, armed with my F6 Floppy diskettes, my full retail Vista DVD from Microsoft with the hologram etcs I setup the BIOS to boot the CD/DVD first and the RAID second. I would have no other bootable devices. Now that my blank RAID drives are prepared (do not format!!!) the Vista DVD boots and I do the F6 steps told to us by Intel and let Vista find and partition the space on RAID.

If all goes well I will be able to boot off the raid. If not, it's not a feature.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
only solution may be to reinstall
by ramarc / September 7, 2009 9:04 AM PDT

i've always had my raid volumes setup before installing the OS. technically, you've switched hard drive interfaces for the boot device and it needs a different driver to access it. the booter simply doesn't know how to talk to the raid volume since it didn't have that driver available when the OS was installed.

if you've got a vista dvd with sp1 or sp2, you can try reinstalling on top of the raid volume... it will need a driver floppy/image from intel that supports matrixtraid. all of your apps will still be useable after the reinstall. using an original vista dvd could be problematic -- if that's all you've got a reformat and install would be best.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re-install from hard-disk?
by jazgator / September 10, 2009 12:42 PM PDT

Thanks for the advice, I called customer support at Acer and requested an OEM System disk for the re-install, they replied they do not provide copies of system disks. I was told to use the copy in the system disk partition. Unless I am missing something, all I have is an image of the system as installed at the factory, that is not going to help. A little frustating when customer support is non-existent at Acer. I tried a couple of recommendations (http://drnathan.teamhackaday.com) appending the register with a text file provided and re-installing Intel Matrix Storage Manager. Although it has worked for others, I get a blank window with a blinking cursor....

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
So you don't heave the full Vista DVD!
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 10, 2009 10:14 PM PDT

That explains a lot. And while you may feel you are entitled to it this is what they call an OEM version. They get it for cheap so all the tricks you can do with the full retail OS can be missing.

I keep reading you complain about their support but you bought a pre-configured machine with an OEM version of the OS. If we compare this to a car the same thing would happen if you bought a car and then proceeded to add 4 wheel drive to the non-4 wheel drive model. It would be costly and the maker would not help you along.

Thanks for revealing what you have to work with. It explains why you were having such troubles.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Sorry about the typo. Heave or have!
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 10, 2009 10:23 PM PDT

I bet some will give Vista the heave ho.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows Vista forum 13 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.