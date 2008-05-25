Windows Vista forum

General discussion

Vista file attribute 'N'

by Bill Osler / May 25, 2008 3:09 AM PDT

I'm familiar with XP but not with Vista and I'm trying to help my wife with a problem on her Inspiron 1521 running Vista Home Premium.

She is having problems with Family Tree Maker 2008, a genealogy program for which support is somewhat lacking. Thus far their suggestions have ranged from 'we don't know' to 'try reinstalling the program'. Reinstalling has not helped.

When she attempts to open some of the genealogy files she receives a message from Family Tree Maker that the file is corrupt. That may be the case, though there is no known reason that several files would go corrupt at once. As part of my troubleshooting I've discovered that some of the files were inappropriately set as 'read only'. That is easily fixed, but I'm puzzled about the 'N' attribute Windows Explorer displays for some of the files. What does an 'N' attribute mean? As best I can tell, the files she has trouble opening all have the 'N' attribute set but the files she can open do not have the 'N' attribute.
Curiously, when I run attrib in a command window the files have the 'I' attribute listed but not the 'N' attribute. Does that mean the 'N' attribute in Windows Explorer is the same as the 'I' attribute shown by attrib?
Any thoughts on this?
Thanks

3 total posts
You are correct...
by John.Wilkinson / May 25, 2008 4:32 AM PDT

The 'N' attributes means the file is not indexed, just as 'I' does in the command prompt. That shouldn't make a difference to Family Tree Maker 2008, but you can have those files/directories indexed to see if it resolves the issue. Aside from that, have you tried Compatibility Mode and disabling UAC?

John

Thanks ...
by Bill Osler / May 25, 2008 4:56 AM PDT
In reply to: You are correct...

Thanks. I'm puzzled by the fact that the attribute appears to have a different label in the command window than it does in Windows Explorer but I've long since stopped expecting everything about operating systems to make sense.

Unfortunately, setting the indexed attribute for the files in question did not change the program's behavior. We eventually determined that uninstalling and reinstalling the program eliminated one aspect of the flaky behavior (somewhere along the line we started getting a warning that the program had not been shut down properly every time we started the program) The warning about abnormal shutdown recurred after attempting to open the spontaneously corrupted files. All that makes me suspect that the files really are corrupt even though there is no obvious explanation other than the possibility that the program itself is buggy. For now we are going to remove the suspect files and see what happens. Unfortunately the automatic backups became corrupted so they are not much help. Thankfully the affected files did not include any information that is hard to rebuild.

I will try disabling UAC and/or running in compatibility mode if the problem recurs. Compatibility mode should not be needed because the program supposedly runs properly under Vista - 'should not' and 'supposedly' being the operative words here.

Thanks again.

