Vista file attribute 'N'

I'm familiar with XP but not with Vista and I'm trying to help my wife with a problem on her Inspiron 1521 running Vista Home Premium.



She is having problems with Family Tree Maker 2008, a genealogy program for which support is somewhat lacking. Thus far their suggestions have ranged from 'we don't know' to 'try reinstalling the program'. Reinstalling has not helped.



When she attempts to open some of the genealogy files she receives a message from Family Tree Maker that the file is corrupt. That may be the case, though there is no known reason that several files would go corrupt at once. As part of my troubleshooting I've discovered that some of the files were inappropriately set as 'read only'. That is easily fixed, but I'm puzzled about the 'N' attribute Windows Explorer displays for some of the files. What does an 'N' attribute mean? As best I can tell, the files she has trouble opening all have the 'N' attribute set but the files she can open do not have the 'N' attribute.

Curiously, when I run attrib in a command window the files have the 'I' attribute listed but not the 'N' attribute. Does that mean the 'N' attribute in Windows Explorer is the same as the 'I' attribute shown by attrib?

Any thoughts on this?

Thanks