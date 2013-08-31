vista computer crashing

If so, the ribbon cable to the screen may need replacing. Try on a different monitor see if the same thing happens.
hi everybody. each time i boot up minecraft or internet explorer the computer crashes. but when it boots up it says something about the display driver. so i uninstalled the display driver and reinstalled it and it has just continued the loop. and since this started acting up the screen has had very small but noticeable colorful stripes on some sections of the screen at specific times. like when booting up the dell logo appears and in random places around the the dell logo these stripes would appear. and its not just on boot up.