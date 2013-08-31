Computer Help forum

Question

vista computer crashing

by zxjmonkey / August 31, 2013 12:53 PM PDT

hi everybody. each time i boot up minecraft or internet explorer the computer crashes. but when it boots up it says something about the display driver. so i uninstalled the display driver and reinstalled it and it has just continued the loop. and since this started acting up the screen has had very small but noticeable colorful stripes on some sections of the screen at specific times. like when booting up the dell logo appears and in random places around the the dell logo these stripes would appear. and its not just on boot up.

3 total posts

All Answers

Is it a laptop?
by James Denison / September 2, 2013 1:19 AM PDT

If so, the ribbon cable to the screen may need replacing. Try on a different monitor see if the same thing happens.

Clean Window Install
by DavidChaze / September 2, 2013 2:45 AM PDT

Hi,

Try changing your VGA cable also if computer is crashing on opening up internet explorer then I must suggest after changing VGA cable also do a clean install of windows on your computer after formatting your C Drive. Do not forget to back your C drive data before formatting C drive.

Regards
David.

