Windows Vista forum

Resolved Question

Vista BSOD's and frequent freezing

by ggca4 / October 28, 2013 7:27 PM PDT

Recently I have gotten 2 BSOD's I have the minidump but not sure how to attach it. Also, while watching videos or just surfing my computer freezes and everything is unresponsive. I have run Memtest 2 times (2 passes) and no errors have come up, but while running Windows Memory Diagnostics I have found 'hardware problems', for some reason once the computer has found these errors it freezes and does not complete the test. My computer specs are

Windows Vista Home Premium
HP Pavilion A6040a
Mini102713-01.dmp 27/10/2013 2:15:35 PM DRIVER_IRQL_NOT_LESS_OR_EQUAL 0x100000d1 0x5189cffc 0x00000002 0x00000000 0x853649f8 ecache.sys ecache.sys+29f8 Special Memory Device Cache Microsoft® Windows® Operating System Microsoft Corporation 6.0.6002.18005 (lh_sp2rtm.090410-1830) 32-bit ecache.sys+29f8 ecache.sys+b24d ntoskrnl.exe+2e3d4d ntoskrnl.exe+a70fb C:\Windows\Minidump\Mini102713-01.dmp 2 15 6002 164,246 27/10/2013 4:39:26 PM

Thanks
<span id="INSERTION_MARKER">

ggca4 has chosen the best answer to their question. View answer
Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Vista BSOD's and frequent freezing
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Vista BSOD's and frequent freezing
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
20 total posts

All Answers

Best Answer chosen by ggca4

Collapse -
Are you using READYBOOST?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 30, 2013 1:33 AM PDT

There's a slim clue in your top post but first I want to repeat that minidumps continue to be pretty useless.

OK, the slim clue is the Special words in your post which lead me to look at that.
http://www.herdprotect.com/ecache.sys-c86d9bc7535599c76b1e65752038868162aeeaed.aspx

If this was mine I would disable ReadyBoost for a test run but one last thing I must comment on later.
-> http://shoguntotalwar.yuku.com/topic/37566#.UnEmDN2zIy4 is a hard read but you can turn it off and back on for test runs.

In closing, I don't see much about your computer maintenance. That is, Vista PCs are old enough to require the usual dusting, canned air cleaning and possibly heatsink compound replacement. The BSODs that result can cause owners to lose a lot of time chasing ghosts.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Seems fine for now
by ggca4 / October 30, 2013 5:05 PM PDT

So far it seems fine.. no crashes... I'll watch some videos soon..

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Power supply
by ggca4 / October 30, 2013 5:13 PM PDT

I've added this thread to another forum and someone says it could be the power supply. Is this another possibility?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
If the change fixed it. no.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 30, 2013 6:16 PM PDT
In reply to: Power supply

But I don't see much detail here so here's the rule of thumb. Figure out what the system needs then double that unless you are OK with replacing the PSU in a year or 2.
bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
How?
by ggca4 / October 30, 2013 7:21 PM PDT

Sorry but how would I figure this out :|?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Your post just up a little writes.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 31, 2013 2:21 AM PDT
In reply to: How?

"So far it seems fine.. no crashes... I'll watch some videos soon.."

Sorry but you wrote that so I can't guess what's to figure out now.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Problems..
by ggca4 / October 31, 2013 3:49 PM PDT

So I ran memtest today and I came up with 10 errors.... I don't quite understand it but it has 2 rams I think... It has 4 errors for 1304.4 mb and 6 errors for 1304.5mb. I'm beginning to think that it has something to do with my power supply. Any ideas on how to check if it is? Btw once my computer found the errors it froze... And the test stopped. Help appreciated :/

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
GREAT FIND.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 1, 2013 2:25 AM PDT
In reply to: Problems..

As long as memtest fails, and you don't correct that, you should see BSODs.

You wrote you don't quite understand it but let's keep this simple. The test failed so you should continue to see failures.

You asked how to check if it's the power supply. At the shop we will install a PSU that is new and on average 100 more Watts to run such a test. A home PC user might balk at such but a trip to the repair counter is far more costly then getting a new bigger PSU.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
Edit
by ggca4 / October 28, 2013 7:29 PM PDT

Sorry I'm new to the forums Plain this is the other dump

Mini102813-01.dmp 28/10/2013 7:52:01 PM IRQL_NOT_LESS_OR_EQUAL 0x1000000a 0xc080e8b0 0x00000000 0x00000000 0x82471ae4 hal.dll hal.dll+770c Hardware Abstraction Layer DLL Microsoft® Windows® Operating System Microsoft Corporation 6.0.6002.18005 (lh_sp2rtm.090410-1830) 32-bit ntoskrnl.exe+5fae4 ntoskrnl.exe+78722 ntoskrnl.exe+99a57 ntoskrnl.exe+4dde4 C:\Windows\Minidump\Mini102813-01.dmp 2 15 6002 164,294 28/10/2013 7:56:22 PM

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: minidump
by Kees_B Forum moderator / October 28, 2013 7:39 PM PDT
In reply to: Edit
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (3)
Collapse -
Problems...
by ggca4 / October 28, 2013 7:46 PM PDT
In reply to: Re: minidump

Thanks for replying so quickly. Yes it's that test. I was wondering if there was anything else I could give you to verify if it is actually a motherboard problem. If it is a motherboard problem how do I fix it? Would I have to replace it?

Thanks

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Not sure how to edit
by ggca4 / October 28, 2013 7:51 PM PDT
In reply to: Problems...

Sorry I don't know how to edit what I've said :|... I'll add majority of the time I freeze is when I am watching videos..

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: freeze when watching video's
by Kees_B Forum moderator / October 28, 2013 7:58 PM PDT
In reply to: Not sure how to edit

You can't edit a post on this forum. No problem.

Then it might be an issue with the videocard or it's driver also. If that video happens to be a Youtube video (which is flash) it might (just might) help to turn the hardware accelleration in Flash off if it's now on (or the other way around). But there are so many other video things that that might be totally unapplicable.
However, this observation doesn't fit the RAM error found by the diagnostic.

What happens if you run DirectX diagnostics (the program is called dxdiiag)? It tests video and audio mostly.

Anyway, one more possible component that fails.

Kees

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: repair
by Kees_B Forum moderator / October 28, 2013 7:51 PM PDT
In reply to: Problems...

In principle it's a simple 3-step process:
1. Find a failing component.
2. Replace it.
3. Test the new configuration.

Of course, a computer with Vista most likely is at at least 4 years old. Then a current new motherboard means a new CPU and new RAM and (unless you happen to have that quite rare retail version of the OS) a new license for Windows. A totally new PC might be cheaper and comes with a new (2-year?) warranty.

Kees

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
:(
by ggca4 / October 28, 2013 7:59 PM PDT
In reply to: Re: repair

I'm not very technical with computers so sorry about all the questions. How would I test for the failing component and are you quite sure that its a motherboard problem? Additionally would the PC be okay for working purposes only?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
It's the same as with a car or a TV.
by Kees_B Forum moderator / October 28, 2013 8:08 PM PDT
In reply to: :(

If you can't fix it yourself, you bring it to a tech or repair shop (for cars known as 'garage').

I'm not sure at all what component is failing. The current suspicion is on the RAM. But it's up to you or the repairshop to confirm that or prove that it's something else.

Kees

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
Dxdiag and hardware acceleration
by ggca4 / October 28, 2013 8:21 PM PDT

I am unable to turn off/on my hardware acceleration, apparently it is because of my NVIDIA Card. I'll run some more memtests tomorrow to see if its the RAM. The dxdiag came up with no problems. Thanks for your assistance, much appreciated.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: hardware accelleration in Flash
by Kees_B Forum moderator / October 28, 2013 8:26 PM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
Woops
by ggca4 / October 29, 2013 4:47 PM PDT

Accidently clicked best answer haven't fixed it though :|..

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows Vista forum 20 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.