Vista BSOD's and frequent freezing

There's a slim clue in your top post but first I want to repeat that minidumps continue to be pretty useless.
OK, the slim clue is the Special words in your post which lead me to look at that.
http://www.herdprotect.com/ecache.sys-c86d9bc7535599c76b1e65752038868162aeeaed.aspx
If this was mine I would disable ReadyBoost for a test run but one last thing I must comment on later.
-> http://shoguntotalwar.yuku.com/topic/37566#.UnEmDN2zIy4 is a hard read but you can turn it off and back on for test runs.
In closing, I don't see much about your computer maintenance. That is, Vista PCs are old enough to require the usual dusting, canned air cleaning and possibly heatsink compound replacement. The BSODs that result can cause owners to lose a lot of time chasing ghosts.
Bob
Recently I have gotten 2 BSOD's I have the minidump but not sure how to attach it. Also, while watching videos or just surfing my computer freezes and everything is unresponsive. I have run Memtest 2 times (2 passes) and no errors have come up, but while running Windows Memory Diagnostics I have found 'hardware problems', for some reason once the computer has found these errors it freezes and does not complete the test. My computer specs are
Windows Vista Home Premium
HP Pavilion A6040a
Mini102713-01.dmp 27/10/2013 2:15:35 PM DRIVER_IRQL_NOT_LESS_OR_EQUAL 0x100000d1 0x5189cffc 0x00000002 0x00000000 0x853649f8 ecache.sys ecache.sys+29f8 Special Memory Device Cache Microsoft® Windows® Operating System Microsoft Corporation 6.0.6002.18005 (lh_sp2rtm.090410-1830) 32-bit ecache.sys+29f8 ecache.sys+b24d ntoskrnl.exe+2e3d4d ntoskrnl.exe+a70fb C:\Windows\Minidump\Mini102713-01.dmp 2 15 6002 164,246 27/10/2013 4:39:26 PM
Thanks
