I was looking through my task manager processes and i noticed i have 5 processes named svchost.exe. I never knew what this was so i looked it up and found that sometimes viruses are named this. I also know that it is an integral part of windows so i am very reluctant to delete any of them.



two of the processes are running under the username SYSTEM one is using ~26,000k memory and the other is using ~4,600k memory



two more are running under the username NETWORK SERVICE using ~ 4,100k and 3,200k



one last one is running under LOCAL SERVICE and is using ~ 4,200k



I also did a HD search for any files name svchost and i found one located in my AOL instant messanger folder which i assume is a virus and should be deleted but i will wait for confirmation on that before i do so.



i also found 4 others all of which are in my windows fodlers. One is in my system 32 folder which i assume is the correct file. one is in my WINDOWS\$NtservicePackUninstall$ fodler, one is in WINDOWS\Prefetch fodler and one is in my WINDOWS\ServicePackFiles\i386 fodler.



Any information on whether or not these are viruses would be a great help. I recently ran an avast virus scan and an avast boot time virus scan which found nothing.