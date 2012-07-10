VIRUS: Windows encountered a critical problem and restarts?

aurora..



I thought when I wrote "MSE is known to display the error you referenced AND the behavior you describe, when more than one A/V is installed. Or when parts of a prior install still exist", it would be understood as asking if you had more than one A/V installed or parts of an existing one installed. Sorry I wasn't clearer.



Had I been around yesterday to clear it up, I gladly would have. Thanks to mchainmchain, s/he understood precisely what I meant.



In regard to the rk-proxy.reg file on your desktop. I would think Rkill must have run, in order for you to have the file on your desktop. When Rkill runs it removes any proxy settings that are found. It saves a rk-proxy.reg file on your desktop, if a proxy was enabled. Check to see if you have an Rkill log (C:\rkill.log). If so, it will indicate if a proxy was detected. Double-clicking and importing the file will restore your proxy settings, if need be.



I'm unsure what you mean by 'MBAM's Rkill returns the message "Installation Failed".' Were your referring to Chameleon within Malwarebytes' Anti-Malware? Or Rkill by Grinler? Did you run Rkill according to these instructions?



As far as the your question about Avast or AVG being better than MSE. That's going to be up to you. I can tell you which one seems to be more popular at this present time, but it dosen't necessarily mean one is better than the other. I don't use any of the three. They all do a sufficient job, but I don't depend on my A/V to protect me. Or any security tools for that matter. I'm of the belief security is all about the user.



Carol