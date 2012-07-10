VIRUS: Windows encountered a critical problem and restarts?

and I deleted a post that said you would probably be better changing your OS. It was a silly post.
This is what is happening. Some hardware fault, or a fault with a hardware driver, is causing your system to fail. I assume you are using Windows but you don't say which version; but Windows has a setting that tells it to "Automatically restart on system failure". This can be changed and doing that allows any error messages to be displayed.
The error message is likely a BSOD or Blue Screen of Death and it is this that holds important information on what caused the error. The message will have a STOP Error code, it will likely have a file name, and it will have important other information related to the error.
When you see this BSOD the whole system halts and you cannot escape from the blue screen. This gives you time to write down the full message.
The exit this screen you press and hold down the Power On button for between 5 to 10 seconds until the system shuts down. Wait another 10 seconds to allow any hard drive to spin down, then you can try rebooting.
How to change that setting. It depends which OS you have;
XP - Goto Control Panel, (switch to Classic View if you don't see icons), > System. In the System Propertiese window click on the Advanced tab. Find "Startup & Recovery" and remove the tick for "Automatically restart on system failure". Click Apply/OK/OK
Vista - see http://pcsupport.about.com/od/windowsvista/ht/arestartvista.htm
Win 7 - see http://pcsupport.about.com/od/windows7/ht/automatic-restart-windows-7.htm
This won't fix the issue. It will help you diagnose the issue.
Mark
Hi!
I am not a computer geek but I am pretty sure that my laptop (E-machines E-727) has been infected with a virus that automatically restarts my computer after displaying the message - "Windows has encountered a critical problem and will restart your computer in a minute. Please save your work". I know it is a virus because MS security essentials keeps on detecting viruses before my system is restarted.
Now the problem is - this occurs within first 2 minutes of me starting the computer so I don't get enough time to scan my computer, install anything or even copy important data into my USB as clearly 2 minutes is not enough especially considering that my computer has become incredibly slow since the virus attack.
I have tried safe mode, R-kill I have also even tried disabling automatic restart on system crash. But nothing is changing - it still restarts within 2 minutes. MBAM's Rkill returns the message "Installation Failed".
I am new to cnet and I would really appreciate if someone's out there who can help me get rid of this virus.
Remember, I have to stop my computer from restarting in 2 minutes before I can install any new antiviruses or malwares like AVAST, malwarebytes or anything like that. It is not even working in safe mode.
Also, please remember that I am not a computer geek so please try to keep it as simple as possible for a layman.
Cheers!