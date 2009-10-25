Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

General discussion

Virus vault...should I empty or leave alone?

by Starfish564 / October 25, 2009 7:31 AM PDT

Hi,

I have been wondering about this for some time. Should I periodically be emptying the virus vault and quarantine log of my antivirus programs? It would seem like a good thing to get those pesky trojans and such OFF my computer as often as possible. Any advice?

Thanks,

Starfish

Those are safe to empty Startfish :)
by Donna Buenaventura / October 25, 2009 2:21 PM PDT

It's not required to empty the vault but if your PC is running fine and you do not have a file in the vault that you want to restore (e.g. false positive or not confirmed malicious) then you can empty it but if you want to keep it for records or later might need it, you can empty both quarantine and virus vault. Those trojans cannot do anything if it's in quarantine. They are held there for good but you can get rid of it if you want. Just make sure you are emptying the positive ones instead of FP.

(NT) Good to know, thanks:)
by Starfish564 / October 26, 2009 5:40 AM PDT
(NT) You're welcome! :)
by Donna Buenaventura / October 26, 2009 5:44 AM PDT
In reply to: Good to know, thanks:)
