VIRUS \ Spyware ALERTS - December 10, 2008

Aliases Worm.Win32.AutoRun.wp
Category Viruses and Spyware
Type Worm
W32/Autorun-RZ is a worm for the Windows platform.
When first run W32/Autorun-RZ copies itself to the Windows folder and to <Root>\gg.exe and creates the file <Root>\autorun.inf.
The following registry entry is created to run W32/Autorun-RZ on startup:
HKLM\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Run
ctfmon.exe
<Windows>\<original worm filename>
The following registry entry is set:
HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\Advanced
ShowSuperHidden
0
http://www.sophos.com/security/analyses/viruses-and-spyware/w32autorunrz.html?_log_from=rss
W32/Tilebot-LA
Category Viruses and Spyware
Type Worm
W32/Tilebot-LA is a worm for the Windows platform.
When run W32/Tilebot-LA copies itself to <System>\dfrhost.exe and creates the files:
<System>\packet.dll - not malicious
<System>\wpcap.dll - not malicious
<System>\npf.sys - not malicious
W32/Tilebot-LA sets the following registry entries:
HKCU\Software\Microsoft\OLE
GPS driver
dfrhost.exe
HKLM\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\RunServices
GPS driver
dfrhost.exe
HKLM\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Run
GPS driver
dfrhost.exe
More: http://www.sophos.com/security/analyses/viruses-and-spyware/w32tilebotla.html?_log_from=rss