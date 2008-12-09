Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

General discussion

VIRUS \ Spyware ALERTS - December 10, 2008

by Marianna Schmudlach / December 9, 2008 10:36 AM PST

W32/Tilebot-LA


Category Viruses and Spyware

Type Worm

W32/Tilebot-LA is a worm for the Windows platform.

When run W32/Tilebot-LA copies itself to <System>\dfrhost.exe and creates the files:

<System>\packet.dll - not malicious
<System>\wpcap.dll - not malicious
<System>\npf.sys - not malicious

W32/Tilebot-LA sets the following registry entries:

HKCU\Software\Microsoft\OLE
GPS driver
dfrhost.exe

HKLM\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\RunServices
GPS driver
dfrhost.exe

HKLM\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Run
GPS driver
dfrhost.exe

More: http://www.sophos.com/security/analyses/viruses-and-spyware/w32tilebotla.html?_log_from=rss

Collapse -
W32/Autorun-RZ
by Marianna Schmudlach / December 9, 2008 10:37 AM PST

Aliases Worm.Win32.AutoRun.wp

Category Viruses and Spyware

Type Worm

W32/Autorun-RZ is a worm for the Windows platform.

When first run W32/Autorun-RZ copies itself to the Windows folder and to <Root>\gg.exe and creates the file <Root>\autorun.inf.

The following registry entry is created to run W32/Autorun-RZ on startup:

HKLM\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Run
ctfmon.exe
<Windows>\<original worm filename>

The following registry entry is set:

HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\Advanced
ShowSuperHidden
0


http://www.sophos.com/security/analyses/viruses-and-spyware/w32autorunrz.html?_log_from=rss

Collapse -
Troj/Zbot-BI
by Marianna Schmudlach / December 9, 2008 10:38 AM PST
Collapse -
Troj/Fakevir-IB
by Marianna Schmudlach / December 9, 2008 10:39 AM PST
Collapse -
Troj/Dloadr-CCW
by Marianna Schmudlach / December 9, 2008 10:40 AM PST
Collapse -
Troj/Dloadr-CCV
by Marianna Schmudlach / December 9, 2008 10:41 AM PST
Collapse -
Troj/Buzus-AC
by Marianna Schmudlach / December 9, 2008 10:42 AM PST
Collapse -
Troj/Agent-ILJ
by Marianna Schmudlach / December 9, 2008 10:43 AM PST

Category Viruses and Spyware

Type Trojan

Troj/Agent-ILJ is a Trojan for the Windows platform and is a member of the Virtumundo family of Trojans.

When run Troj/Agent-ILJ creates the files:
<System>\<file 1 with name made of random characters>.dll - detected as Troj/Agent-ILJ
<System>\<file 2 with name made of random characters>.dll - detected as Troj/Agent-ILJ
<System>\<file 3 with name made of random characters>.dll - detected as Troj/Agent-ILJ

HKCR\CLSID\{c0adb591-4670-419a-9a62-1a490056f806}\InprocServer32\
(default)
<System>\<file 1 with name made of random characters>.dll

HKCR\CLSID\{c0adb591-4670-419a-9a62-1a490056f806}\InprocServer32\
ThreadingModel
Both

More: http://www.sophos.com/security/analyses/viruses-and-spyware/trojagentilj.html?_log_from=rss

Collapse -
Troj/Agent-ILI
by Marianna Schmudlach / December 9, 2008 10:44 AM PST

Aliases Trojan.Win32.Agent.atkb

Category Viruses and Spyware

Type Trojan

Troj/Agent-ILI is a Trojan for the Windows platform.

Troj/Agent-ILI runs continuously in the background, providing a backdoor server which allows a remote intruder to gain access and control over the computer via IRC channels.

When Troj/Agent-ILI is installed the following files are created:

<Temp>\decrypted.exe
<Root>\system\S-3-7-89-2225458569-9856321456-454423558-8896\explorer.exe

The files explorer.exe and decrypted.exe are detected as W32/Autoham-Fam.


http://www.sophos.com/security/analyses/viruses-and-spyware/trojagentili.html?_log_from=rss

Collapse -
Mal/Renos-E
by Marianna Schmudlach / December 9, 2008 10:45 AM PST
Collapse -
Troj/PSW-GC
by Marianna Schmudlach / December 9, 2008 1:44 PM PST
Collapse -
Troj/Mdrop-BXL
by Marianna Schmudlach / December 9, 2008 1:45 PM PST
Collapse -
Troj/Inject-DM
by Marianna Schmudlach / December 9, 2008 1:46 PM PST

Category Viruses and Spyware

Type Trojan

Troj/Inject-DM is a Trojan for the Windows platform.

When run Troj/Inject-DM copies itself to <System>\msw32prt.exe and creates the file <System>\msw32prt (which can be deleted).

Troj/Inject-DM sets the following registry entry to run itself on startup:

HKLM\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Active Setup\Installed Components\{A7FAE9F2-901F-2CF6-912D-530424EF4BD5}
StubPath
<System>\msw32prt.exe


http://www.sophos.com/security/analyses/viruses-and-spyware/trojinjectdm.html?_log_from=rss

Collapse -
OSX/RSPlug-B
by Marianna Schmudlach / December 9, 2008 1:47 PM PST

Aliases Trojan-Downloader.OSX.Jahlav.b
OSX_RSPLUG.A
TrojanDownloader:MacOS/Jahlav.A
OSX.RSPlug.A
HASH(0xa6d8248)

Category Viruses and Spyware

Type Trojan

OSX/RSPlug-B is a dysfunctional Trojan installer for Apple OSX.

OSX/RSPlug-B is a disk image that contains an installer that fails to run correctly. The installer claims to install "MacAccess" and will require 376kb of space.

http://www.sophos.com/security/analyses/viruses-and-spyware/osxrsplugb.html?_log_from=rss

Collapse -
C-NMedia
by Marianna Schmudlach / December 9, 2008 1:49 PM PST
Collapse -
Troj/DwnLdr-HLS
by Marianna Schmudlach / December 10, 2008 12:14 AM PST
Collapse -
Troj/Agent-ILL
by Marianna Schmudlach / December 10, 2008 12:15 AM PST
Collapse -
Troj/Agent-ILK
by Marianna Schmudlach / December 10, 2008 12:16 AM PST
Collapse -
Mal/Tibs-A
by Marianna Schmudlach / December 10, 2008 12:17 AM PST
Collapse -
W32/Patched-A
by Marianna Schmudlach / December 10, 2008 12:18 AM PST
Collapse -
W32/Confick-B
by Marianna Schmudlach / December 10, 2008 12:19 AM PST
Collapse -
W32/AutoRun-SB
by Marianna Schmudlach / December 10, 2008 12:20 AM PST

Category Viruses and Spyware

Type Worm

W32/AutoRun-SB is a worm for the Windows platform.

When run W32/AutoRun-SB attempts to overwrite files on the system with copies of itself.

W32/AutoRun-SB sets the following registry entries:

HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Windows NT\CurrentVersion\Windows
open
<System>\<original name of worm executable>

W32/AutoRun-SB also copies itself to:
- <Root>\.exe
- <Root>\<original name of worm executable>.exe

W32/AutoRun-SB creates the file <Root>\HelloPhilippines.txt. This file can be deleted.

http://www.sophos.com/security/analyses/viruses-and-spyware/w32autorunsb.html?_log_from=rss

Collapse -
Troj/JSShell-E
by Marianna Schmudlach / December 10, 2008 12:21 AM PST
Collapse -
Troj/DNSChan-MO
by Marianna Schmudlach / December 10, 2008 12:21 AM PST
Collapse -
Troj/Agent-ILM
by Marianna Schmudlach / December 10, 2008 12:22 AM PST
Collapse -
Onzemeia
by Marianna Schmudlach / December 10, 2008 12:26 AM PST
Collapse -
Spyware-Guard
by Marianna Schmudlach / December 10, 2008 12:27 AM PST
Collapse -
JS_DLOAD.MD
by Marianna Schmudlach / December 10, 2008 1:37 AM PST
Collapse -
Bloodhound.Exploit.219
by Marianna Schmudlach / December 10, 2008 1:43 AM PST
Collapse -
Backdoor.Tidns
by Marianna Schmudlach / December 10, 2008 1:44 AM PST
Collapse -
Worm:W32/Downadup
by Marianna Schmudlach / December 10, 2008 1:48 AM PST

Name : Worm:W32/Downadup
Type: Worm
Category: Malware
Platform: W32

Summary
A standalone malicious program which uses computer or network resources to make complete copies of itself. May include code or other malware to damage both the system and the network.

More: http://www.f-secure.com/v-descs/worm_w32_downadup.shtml

