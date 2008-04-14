VIRUS \ Spyware ALERTS - April 15, 2008

Type: Riskware
Category: Riskware
Platform: W32
Author: Distributed Computing Technologies, Inc.
Website: http://www.distributed.net/
Summary
NetTool.Win32.Calc-Dnet is a detection for distributed.net clients. It is a legitimate software that may be dropped by malware without authorization. If you have deliberately installed the software that is being detected as Riskware then you may exclude the application's folder from scans.
http://www.f-secure.com/sw-desc/nettool_win32_calc-dnet_g.shtml
Troj/KeyLog-KC
Category Viruses and Spyware
Type Trojan
Troj/KeyLog-KC is a keylogging Trojan for the Windows platform.
When run Troj/KeyLog-KC copies itself to <System>\mswebdvd.exe and sets the following registry entry:
HKLM\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Active Setup\Installed Components\
{A8E168B0-53E9-A03B-E681-0E6C17A0EFBF}
StubPath
<System>\mswebdvd.exe
Troj/KeyLog-KC records keystrokes and stores the information to <System>\mswebdvd. Thils file can be deleted.
http://www.sophos.com/security/analyses/viruses-and-spyware/trojkeylogkc.html