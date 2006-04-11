Phones forum

Virus Protection for my Cingular 8125 pc phone

by Ryan L Rooper / April 11, 2006 5:52 AM PDT

How can I get virus protection for my Cingular 8125 pc phone when I connect at the local wireless hot spot.

8 total posts
You shouldn't need to
by tychocat / April 11, 2006 12:15 PM PDT

As of 4/11/06 I am unaware of any viruses in the wild for Microsoft Windows Mobile. Known viruses for the Symbian OS require the operator to make the mistake of downloading and accepting a strange file. If you are still worried (not necessarily a bad thing) there are lots of companies (odd, considering the lack of threat) willing to take your money for their protection. Do a Google for Cingular 8125 antivirus and check out the options. I have no recommendation since I have never used this sort of app.

noooo...
by madeformotorola / April 11, 2006 12:49 PM PDT
In reply to: You shouldn't need to

just because its a windows device..doesnt mean it can get viruses. phones that have internet have some weird firewall thing with the carrier. even IF a phone COULD get virus...how would you get rid of it.. norton or mcafee dont offer phone protection services!! and its not a pc phone...its a windows mobile 5 smartphone!!!!!!!

I only talk about what I know.
by tychocat / April 11, 2006 9:53 PM PDT
In reply to: noooo...

If I don't know something, I say that, because I'm not out to lie to people. In this case, I know there's no viruses out in the wild for this cell phone, and I SAY THAT. On the other hand, do I know there won't ever be? No. Do I know that there aren't viruses out there right now, that I just don't know about? No. Is there anti-virus protection software in existence for Windoze Mobile OS? (Which, apparently YOU don't know about, tsk tsk.) Yes, to that.

So, in light of what I know and what I don't know, the most conservative answer is the one I gave to Rooper - No, he probably doesn't need it now, but if he's worried, anti-virus protection is available.

suppose there was
by madeformotorola / April 12, 2006 3:27 AM PDT

if there was a virus for phones...dont go on the browser or open email that you dont recognize!! that goes the same for computers!! typho, do you think youre bigshot for telling me off?? i appreciate you preaching to me about stuff that i dont care about!! now, master, would you like me to bring you a soda, polish your fingernails or kiss your feet ?? i think you can make your point without being obnoxious!!!

whatever
by tychocat / April 12, 2006 2:27 PM PDT
In reply to: suppose there was

You just like seeing yourself talk, and can't stand it when someone knows more than you (and can punctuate sentences like an adult). Well, learn about anti-virus software for cell phones, and have a nice life.

Chill out guys...
by kena10 / April 12, 2006 4:42 PM PDT
In reply to: whatever

No need to fight. As I recall reading a white paper somewhere, I was under the impression that there are about 25 known viruses for phones. However, no one really has gotten infected with these viri due to the fact that cellular service is much harder to tap into from a virus perspective, though not impossible.

While there are no known antivirus programs for any kind of cellular device that has web access, the fact is that they may be coming soon. Most people in the US don't use cell phones as people in Europe or Asia do. People over there can buy sodas with their phones, pay for gas, etc. Over here, the most we can do with cell phones (to my knowledge) is take pictures, send an email, review documents and get into the internet.

have to disagree....
by popps235 / April 17, 2006 1:01 PM PDT
In reply to: Chill out guys...

I Carry a PPC6700 running windows mobile 5.0. I have found and have been using a anti-virus program on this phone for about 2 months. I use Airscanner Mobile Antivirus. It allows you to update the definitions and scan as needed Best of all its 100% FREE!

