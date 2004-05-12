Windows Legacy OS forum

by ruysnr / May 12, 2004 8:18 AM PDT

My computer now will shut down by itself most of time. a message would show up and start counting down. I have tried antivirus and spypot. I have also clear all the offline files. that message is still showing up and shut off my computer. can anybody now how to fix it
thanks

3 total posts
Re:virus or worm?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 12, 2004 9:21 AM PDT
In reply to: virus or worm?

I'll write it's the new worm. While you can look up all about Sasser and how to deal with it, the usual story is the maintainer of your NT/2000 box just wasn't doing the critical updates.

Last year you might skip it. Today, you don't.

Bob

You have Sasser!
by slim___shady / May 12, 2004 11:51 AM PDT
In reply to: Re:virus or worm?
