virus help...

Trojan found and cleaned
the file c:\windows\system32\1024\ld268c.tmp was infected by the fakealert-b trojan and has been deleted to complete the clean process.
hi all,
i have an apparent virus, that helped itself into my cpu when i downloaded something. i have mcafee, and it detects it after it shows its ad. mcafee then deletes it but the ad comes back every 30 or so minutes. its a trojan, and basically it gives a fake alarm that i have a virus and opens a window to buy virus software.
help?!
i've ran my mcafee scanner several times, along w/ adware but it doesn't seem to help.
thanks