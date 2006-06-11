Computer Help forum

by Chief.CrazyBear / June 11, 2006 6:54 AM PDT

hi all,
i have an apparent virus, that helped itself into my cpu when i downloaded something. i have mcafee, and it detects it after it shows its ad. mcafee then deletes it but the ad comes back every 30 or so minutes. its a trojan, and basically it gives a fake alarm that i have a virus and opens a window to buy virus software.

help?!
i've ran my mcafee scanner several times, along w/ adware but it doesn't seem to help.

thanks

here is the exact wording of the message from mcafee
by Chief.CrazyBear / June 11, 2006 6:56 AM PDT
In reply to: virus help...

Trojan found and cleaned

the file c:\windows\system32\1024\ld268c.tmp was infected by the fakealert-b trojan and has been deleted to complete the clean process.

infected by the fakealert-b trojan
by tomron / June 11, 2006 12:02 PM PDT
Do a Google. . .
by Coryphaeus / June 11, 2006 8:51 AM PDT
In reply to: virus help...

on fakealert-b

THANKS! it worked but now i have a new issue...
by Chief.CrazyBear / June 12, 2006 1:30 PM PDT
In reply to: virus help...

i'll post it in another thread though

