VIRUS ALERTS - October 29, 2006

Type Trojan
Aliases Trojan-Downloader.Win32.Adload.fu
TROJ_ADLOAD.PY
Troj/Drsmart-CB is a Trojan for the Windows platform.
Troj/Drsmart-CB attempts to download further executable code.
http://www.sophos.com/virusinfo/analyses/trojdrsmartcb.html
Troj/HacDef-GZ
Type Trojan
Aliases Backdoor.Win32.HacDef.gz
Troj/HacDef-GZ is a rootkit for the Windows platform.
Troj/HacDef-GZ contains functionality to hide the presence of processes, files and services.
http://www.sophos.com/security/analyses/trojhacdefgz.html