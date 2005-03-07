VIRUS ALERTS - March 7, 2005

Type Trojan
Troj/Prutec-B is a password stealing Trojan.
Troj/Prutec-B will search for anti-virus and anti-spyware applications and may terminate them.
The Trojan will then look at running applications and attempt to eavesdrop on passwords entered into them.
http://www.sophos.com/virusinfo/analyses/trojprutecb.html
W32/Forbot-ER
Summary
Aliases Backdoor.Win32.Wootbot.u
Type Worm
W32/Forbot-ER is a network worm which attempts to spread via network shares. The worm contains backdoor functions that allow unauthorised remote access to the infected computer via IRC channels.
W32/Forbot-ER spreads to unpatched computers affected by the LSASS security exploit (MS04-011).
http://www.sophos.com/virusinfo/analyses/w32forboter.html