VIRUS ALERTS - February 23, 2005

Type Worm
W32/Rbot-WK is a network worm with backdoor Trojan functionality for the Windows platform.
W32/Rbot-WK spreads using a variety of techniques including exploiting weak passwords on computers and SQL servers, exploiting operating system vulnerabilities (including DCOM-RPC, LSASS and UPNP) and using backdoors opened by other worms or Trojans.
Patches for the operating system vulnerabilities exploited by W32/Rbot-WK can be obtained from Microsoft at:
http://www.microsoft.com/technet/security/bulletin/ms04-012.mspx
http://www.microsoft.com/technet/security/bulletin/ms04-011.mspx
http://www.microsoft.com/technet/security/bulletin/ms03-039.mspx
http://www.microsoft.com/technet/security/bulletin/ms01-059.mspx
http://www.sophos.com/virusinfo/analyses/w32rbotwk.html
W32/Bropia-Q
Summary
Aliases WORM_BROPIA.Q
Type Worm
W32/Bropia-Q is a worm for the Windows platform.
The worm monitors the status of MSN Messenger and sends a copy of itself to Messenger contacts.
http://www.sophos.com/virusinfo/analyses/w32bropiaq.html