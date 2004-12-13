Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

VIRUS ALERTS - December 14, 2004

by Marianna Schmudlach / December 13, 2004 11:22 PM PST

W32/Atak-G
Summary

Type Worm

W32/Atak-G is a Windows worm that spreads via email. W32/Atak-G copies itself to a file with a random name in the Windows system folder.
W32/Atak-G sends itself to all email addresses found on the computer.
The worm arrives as a ZIP attachment in an email. The subject line, message text and attachment filenames are randomly constructed from the building blocks listed in the Advanced Description.

http://www.sophos.com/virusinfo/analyses/w32atakg.html

22 total posts
Troj/Qlow-F
by Marianna Schmudlach / December 13, 2004 11:24 PM PST

Aliases Trojan.Dropper.Purityscan.F

Type Trojan

Troj/Qlow-F is a Trojan for the Windows platform that modifies internet security settings by changing security settings for the Internet Zone.
Troj/Qlow-F drops installer.exe and Mt-uninstaller.exe files to the Windows Temp and current folders correspondingly.
Troj/Qlow-F attempts to open predefined remote URLs.

http://www.sophos.com/virusinfo/analyses/trojqlowf.html

Troj/Small-RN
by Marianna Schmudlach / December 13, 2004 11:26 PM PST

Aliases Trojan-Downloader.Win32.Small.rn

Type Trojan

Troj/Small-RN is a downloader Trojan for the Windows platform. The Trojan will copy itself to the < Windows system> folder as wuclient.exe and xpsp2fw.exe.
Troj/Small-RN will repeatedly attempt to connect to the internet and download files.


http://www.sophos.com/virusinfo/analyses/trojsmallrn.html

Troj/Bdoor-AZW
by Marianna Schmudlach / December 13, 2004 11:28 PM PST
Troj/Spybot-DH
by Marianna Schmudlach / December 13, 2004 11:29 PM PST

Type Trojan

Troj/Spybot-DH is a backdoor Trojan for the Windows platform.
When first run, Troj/Spybot-DH copies itself to the Windows system folder as winsvc.exe and joins an IRC channel and awaits further commands from a remote user.

http://www.sophos.com/virusinfo/analyses/trojspybotdh.html

W32/Zafi-D
by Marianna Schmudlach / December 13, 2004 11:31 PM PST
AVERT Medium Threat Advisory: W32/Zafi.d@MM
by Marianna Schmudlach / December 13, 2004 11:35 PM PST
W32/Sdbot-SG
by Marianna Schmudlach / December 13, 2004 11:37 PM PST

Aliases Backdoor.Win32.SdBot.gen
W32/Sdbot.worm.gen.t

Type Worm

W32/Sdbot-SG is a worm with backdoor Trojan functionality.
W32/Sdbot-SG is capable of spreading to computers on the local network protected by weak passwords after receiving the appropriate backdoor command.

http://www.sophos.com/virusinfo/analyses/w32sdbotsg.html

Troj/Bancos-AR
by Marianna Schmudlach / December 13, 2004 11:39 PM PST

Aliases Trojan-Spy.Win32.Banker.fo

Type Trojan

Troj/Bancos-AR is a password stealing Trojan for the Windows platform.
Troj/Bancos-AR monitors which URLs are typed into a web browser and creates fake webpages for certain Brazilian banking sites in order to log user account information. This information may then be sent to predetermined email addresses.

http://www.sophos.com/virusinfo/analyses/trojbancosar.html

WM97/Dinela-A
by Marianna Schmudlach / December 13, 2004 11:41 PM PST

Type Virus

WM97/Dinela-A is a macro virus that attempts to modify opened documents and Microsoft Word profile settings.
WM97/Dinela-A deletes files with INI, HTM, COM, TXT, BMP or GIF extensions from the Windows folder, as well as all files from the Outlook Express folder.



http://www.sophos.com/virusinfo/analyses/wm97dinelaa.html

Dial/Odteen-B
by Marianna Schmudlach / December 13, 2004 11:43 PM PST
Troj/Multidr-BD
by Marianna Schmudlach / December 13, 2004 11:45 PM PST

Type Trojan

Troj/Multidr-BD is a Trojan that creates two files in the Windows system folder and then executes them.
The first file created has the name vasdd.exe and is detected as W32/Sdbot-SE. The second file created has the name vbxdd.exe and is detected as Troj/Ranck-BK.

http://www.sophos.com/virusinfo/analyses/trojmultidrbd.html

Troj/Banker-GU
by Marianna Schmudlach / December 13, 2004 11:47 PM PST
FRISK Software Virus Alert: W32/Zafi.D@mm
by Marianna Schmudlach / December 14, 2004 3:22 AM PST

This is a virus alert for W32/Zafi.D@mm, a new member of the Zafi family of mass-mailers. This worm started spreading today, 14 December 2004, and has gained considerable distribution in a short period of time.

W32/Zafi.D@mm was quickly detected by FRISK Software virus analysts and new virus signature files providing protection against this threat were released soon thereafter.

Risk:
Due to its distribution W32/Zafi.D@mm has been classified as high risk.

W32/Agobot-DAA
by Marianna Schmudlach / December 14, 2004 8:33 AM PST

Type Worm

W32/Agobot-DAA is an IRC backdoor and network worm.
W32/Agobot-DAA is capable of spreading to computers on the local network protected by weak passwords.
The Trojan runs continuously in the background providing backdoor access to the computer.

http://www.sophos.com/virusinfo/analyses/w32agobotdaa.html

Troj/BeastDo-V
by Marianna Schmudlach / December 14, 2004 8:35 AM PST

Aliases Backdoor.BeastDoor.206.d
Backdoor-AMQ

Type Trojan

Troj/BeastDo-V is a backdoor Trojan for the Windows platform.
Troj/BeastDo-V opens a backdoor on the infected computer and sends an email containing the connection details to a remote user.

http://www.sophos.com/virusinfo/analyses/trojbeastdov.html

Troj/Bancban-AL
by Marianna Schmudlach / December 14, 2004 8:37 AM PST
W32/Beaker-A
by Marianna Schmudlach / December 14, 2004 8:39 AM PST

Aliases Email-Worm.Win32.Breacuk.a

Type Worm

W32/Beaker-A is a mass-mailing worm for the Windows platform.
As a payload, W32/Beaker-A will overwrite several files with a tag reading:
-=breaKer_cUk-
W32/Beaker-A spreads by sending a ZIP copy of itself to email addresses found on the infected computer.
Possible subject lines include:
Re:FW:Die schlechtere Sache des Jahres, um es zu sehen
Re:FW:impossibile a sia tanto... :P, vederlo
Re:FW:Aid please! :), to see it
Re:FW:Prix! :D, pour le voir
Re:FW:Mejor Foto del a o ;), miralo
Possible message text includes:
Kaspersky-Antivirus.
Kein Virus Gefundenes
State:Ok
Panda ActiveScan-Antivirus.
No se encontraron virus.
Estado:Ok
Possible attached filenames include:
Eskannnichtsein.zip
explodecarros.zip
Itcannotbe.zip
Bonheur.zip
pegote2004.zip

http://www.sophos.com/virusinfo/analyses/w32beakera.html

W32/Banworm-A
by Marianna Schmudlach / December 14, 2004 8:41 AM PST
Troj/Dloader-SX
by Marianna Schmudlach / December 14, 2004 8:44 AM PST
Troj/HideProc-C
by Marianna Schmudlach / December 14, 2004 8:46 AM PST
Troj/Small-BY
by Marianna Schmudlach / December 14, 2004 8:47 AM PST

Aliases Backdoor.Win32.Small.cr

Type Trojan

Troj/Small-BY is a backdoor Trojan for the Windows platform that provides unauthorised remote access.
Troj/Small-BY displays following fake error message "Erreur", "Ce programme n'est pas une application Win32 valide."

http://www.sophos.com/virusinfo/analyses/trojsmallby.html

