VIRUS ALERTS - December 14, 2004

Aliases Trojan.Dropper.Purityscan.F
Type Trojan
Troj/Qlow-F is a Trojan for the Windows platform that modifies internet security settings by changing security settings for the Internet Zone.
Troj/Qlow-F drops installer.exe and Mt-uninstaller.exe files to the Windows Temp and current folders correspondingly.
Troj/Qlow-F attempts to open predefined remote URLs.
W32/Atak-G
Summary
Type Worm
W32/Atak-G is a Windows worm that spreads via email. W32/Atak-G copies itself to a file with a random name in the Windows system folder.
W32/Atak-G sends itself to all email addresses found on the computer.
The worm arrives as a ZIP attachment in an email. The subject line, message text and attachment filenames are randomly constructed from the building blocks listed in the Advanced Description.
