VIRUS ALERTS - August 9, 2005

Aliases TROJ_AGENT.RL
Type Trojan
Troj/Puper-M is a browser-hijacking Trojan for the Windows platform.
http://www.sophos.com/virusinfo/analyses/trojpuperm.html
W32/Sdbot-ABV
Aliases Backdoor.Win32.SdBot.acx
Type Spyware Worm
W32/Sdbot-ABV is a worm and IRC backdoor Trojan for the Windows platform.
W32/Sdbot-ABV runs continuously in the background, providing a backdoor server which allows a remote intruder to gain access and control over the computer via IRC channels.
W32/Sdbot-ABV includes functionality to:
- carry out DDoS flooder attacks
- silently download, install and run new software
- access the internet and communicate with a remote server via HTTP
- steal CD game keys
http://www.sophos.com/virusinfo/analyses/w32sdbotabv.html