virus 2 toggle password between readable and encrypted?

Are you using a Windows computer? Which version of Windows? Is this "symbol" showing at login when you start the computer?
Or is the symbol showing when you're on the internet? If while on the internet, which browser are you using? Does it happen on all browsers or just one? If you have a 64 bit computer, are you using a 32 bit or 64 bit version of the browser?
Have you scanned your computer with an antispyware program like Malwarebytes or SuperAntispyware to check whether the computer has spyware? It might be a good idea.
Hope this helps and let us know more.
Grif
I recently noticed that a symbol shows up on the right hand side of any password sign in box. It looks like an eyebrow with a dot under it. what I would call a birds eye. When I click and hold on this symbol it converts the password from encrypted (dots) to readable letters. Do I have a virus? Never seen this before.... help!