virus 2 toggle password between readable and encrypted?

by tkghimself / March 31, 2013 12:40 PM PDT

I recently noticed that a symbol shows up on the right hand side of any password sign in box. It looks like an eyebrow with a dot under it. what I would call a birds eye. When I click and hold on this symbol it converts the password from encrypted (dots) to readable letters. Do I have a virus? Never seen this before.... help!

No Mention Of WHERE You're Seeing This...
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / April 1, 2013 10:47 AM PDT

Are you using a Windows computer? Which version of Windows? Is this "symbol" showing at login when you start the computer?

Or is the symbol showing when you're on the internet? If while on the internet, which browser are you using? Does it happen on all browsers or just one? If you have a 64 bit computer, are you using a 32 bit or 64 bit version of the browser?

Have you scanned your computer with an antispyware program like Malwarebytes or SuperAntispyware to check whether the computer has spyware? It might be a good idea.

Hope this helps and let us know more.

Grif

additional info
by tkghimself / April 1, 2013 11:45 AM PDT

it does not appear when I logon, it only appears when I am accessing the internet.
I have avast and yahoo antispy which both show no problem.
I am using windows 7 home, with IE 10.

That Helps: It's Internet Explorer 10's "Password Reveal"
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / April 1, 2013 12:57 PM PDT
The "Password Reveal" option is new for Internet Explorer 10 and can be disabled.. I'm not sitting at a Windows 7 computer at the moment, so I can't try this, but the method for disabling/enabling the "Password Reveal" option in WINDOW 8 is in the bootom link below. The Group Policy Editor (gpedit.msc) may not be available in the Home version of your operating system but you can check. See the bottom post in the top link where someone has performed the same basic steps on Windows 7.

http://answers.microsoft.com/en-us/ie/forum/ie10_rp-windows_7/password-eye/3db8abe4-6cb6-4230-84ee-3430e51a699b

http://www.techfeb.com/remove-password-field-eye-symbol-from-internet-explorer-in-windows-8/

Hope this helps.

Grif

And If Your Version Of Win7 Doesn't Access gpedit.msc
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / April 2, 2013 4:24 AM PDT
...which is common on Home versions, then the registry key below should allow you to perform the same step and disable the Password Reveal button. (As usual, when editing the registry, be sure to make a backup before making any changes.):

Navigate to this location:

HKLM\Software\Policies\Microsoft\Windows\CredUI

Then check for the value below on the right side of the screen. (If it's not there, you'll need to create it.)

DisablePasswordReveal

Once there, to Disable Password Reveal:

Change the data value to 1

To Enable Password Reveal:

Change the data value to 0

Close Registry Editor window

Hope this helps.

Grif

