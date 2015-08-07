The Rift is still out there on price so maybe the smart phone and cardboard is the way for folk to try it?
http://www.cnet.com/products/google-cardboard/
I like how CNET notes it's the Ambassador for VR. Try it!
Did you try it already? How it goes?
The CNET Lounge is a relaxed destination for you to discuss with your fellow members the latest happenings around tech hot topics, tech news, and tech products and gadgets found on CNET or around the Web. All topics beyond tech are welcomed as well, but please no religion or political discussions.
Did you try it already? How it goes?
The Rift is still out there on price so maybe the smart phone and cardboard is the way for folk to try it?
http://www.cnet.com/products/google-cardboard/
I like how CNET notes it's the Ambassador for VR. Try it!
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.