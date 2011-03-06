I am a newbie here, but I was hoping someone might answer my questions. I hate Verizon, they lie cheat and steal. I have local phone and dsl from them for $60/month. I would like to stop supporting them, so looking at getting this phone and somehow getting internet elsewhere.

My question is, say I get this phone and the $25/month plan. If I activate the phone, can you still use wi-fi while at home to somehow make unlimited calls. and if so, how? Google talk? And then save the 300 minutes for use when out and about?

Or, is my best bet just to not activate it and only use it on wi-fi at home and not have portability?

And, say one month I decide not to top up. Can I still use it at home on wi-fi, or does it no longer work?

I talk a LOT at home, but not sure I want to pay $60 for the unlimited plan. THANKS!