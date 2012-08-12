My car has a NYNEX 832 Plus car Phone in it. It is missing a, what I would call a "chip plug-in" in the base...located in the trunk. There is puwer going to the phone base but without this plug-in I don't think I can use it.
What would you call this plug-in and how can I get one?
Anything else you can tell me about this phone and how to use it would be well recieved!
