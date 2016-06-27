How To forum

Videos Not Always Copying And Pasting

by OrcaAmity / June 27, 2016 8:46 PM PDT

Why is it not all my videos copy and paste anymore? I copied and pasted some from one hard drive to another and now when I want to copy and paste them to my laptop some copy and paste and some don't. This is what happens. The speed drops to nothing and it says something like 1 day to copy and paste and it's not even copying and pasting anything. Sometimes it will start copy and pasting a video file and part of the way through it the speed drops to nothing and the copying and pasting stops then. Other times it stops straight away. I don't understand how I was able to copy and paste these video files from one hard drive to another and some from my laptop to another hard drive okay and now I get all this happening where those video files never seem to copy and paste anymore. As I said, this only happens with "some" video files. I can't understand why the problem isn't occurring with all my video files. Thanks.

Answer
Re: copy/paste
by Kees_B Forum moderator / June 28, 2016 11:38 AM PDT

If copy/paste doesn't try drag and drop in Explorer )shouldn't make difference) or the copy command in the command processor (might very well make a difference).

From what do you copy them to your laptop? What connection (Ethernet, WiFi, USB 2, USB 3?).

Answer
There are a lot of variables but
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 28, 2016 11:43 AM PDT

Could be a hardware issue but I'll skip all that talk and share when I want to copy large files or a great number of files I do not use Windows File Explorer.

I'll go get Roadkil's Unstoppable Copier for that work.

Answer
I Think I Found The Fault
by OrcaAmity / June 28, 2016 3:29 PM PDT

Kees_B. I tried dragging and te same problem happened. Thanks anyway.

R. Proffitt. Later soon after I posted my question I started to believe I have a dodgy hard drive. One of my videos that failed to copy and paste from one external hard drive to the other, I found another copy of my footage and this copy was in my laptop. When I went to copy and paste it in a folder where I was copying and pasting my other videos that video copied and pasted fine. Then I remember when I was watching my footage the other week from the hard drive with a problem, one of my videos started pausing itself. I believe that hard drive has bad sectors in it and a full format never sorted things. Avoid any Verbatim hard drives at all costs because the make is cheap and it appears the company just don't have it when it comes to making hardware. Thanks anyway.

