Hey everyone! This is my problem - I hope someone can help.



Suddenly, I am having trouble with my media players. Now, when I watch a DVD (any DVD) on my DVD-Rom or even an external player (using PowerDVD), or a media file from my hard drive on Windows Media Player, i can see the file but it has black horizontal lines through the image. These lines change location, density and how many actually there are whenever they feel like it, and I don't know how to get rid of them.



I noticed that when I boot up (XP Professional), on the first black Windows loading page, there may be some white vertical lines behind the image (or is it over the image?). Also, some images on some programs have some weird pink vertical lines through them (example, i noticed this on AOL Instant Messenger and on Virus Scan). These lines seems to disappear when the curser goes over them, and reappear when it goes back over them another time.



I have run a VirusScan, Ad-Aware, reinstalled MediaPlayer 10, and even did a System Restore to a point where this was not happening, and it did not do any good. I do not seem to have that problem with Quicktime files though. Any suggestions??



Thanks so much!