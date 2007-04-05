Computer Newbies forum

General discussion

video on your comp

by rdunant / April 5, 2007 5:09 AM PDT

I see all these movies of people using their computer andwas wondering how to do that. please help!!!

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: video on your comp
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: video on your comp
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
5 total posts
Collapse -
A Better Description Is Needed From You
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / April 5, 2007 5:44 AM PDT
In reply to: video on your comp

You've "seen movies of people using their computer"? What are you wanting to do? Are you just trying to "use" your computer? If so, what do you want to do with it? View movies on your computer? What kind of movies? DVD's that you play on your TV?

Or...Are you trying to create movies? From what source are getting the movies?

What kind of computer do you have? Desktop? Laptop? etc.

What operating system is installed on the computer? What type of software do you have installed to perform the things you want to do?

Hope this helps and let us know more.

Grif

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
ya
by rdunant / April 5, 2007 6:26 AM PDT

i have a acer laptop aspire series with ms xp i want to create movies of me playing my pc game

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Well...
by steve749 / April 5, 2007 6:32 AM PDT
In reply to: ya

You'll need a camera to record the video of it and likely a microphone to record the sound that may or may not have come with the laptop. There are these things known as "Camcorders" that some use to make movies.

Regards,
JB

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
If you only need to record the screen try...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 5, 2007 7:03 AM PDT
In reply to: ya
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Computer Newbies forum 5 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.