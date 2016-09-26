video games good or bad

Mikael Padang

Are Video Games Making Millennials Less Successful in Life?

Video games have always had a negative stigma towards parents of the later generations. Growing up, kids are told to limit their gaming time for numerous reasons. People rarely acknowledge the benefits of video games and the gaming industry. Regardless of the “negative” effects, playing video games will not necessarily make you less successful in life. With the popularity of competitive gaming on the rise and educational games being created, more and more studies show that some games can positively impact your life. Many kids in the later generations are able to make millions in competitive gaming, ultimately making them more successful than most people.

The competitive gaming industry, also known as eSports, has been around for quite some time. In the past couple of years, the popularity and revenue of eSports has risen exponentially. As said by Jeff Dunn from Business Insider, “market researcher Newzoo thinks eSports at large will make 696 million in revenue in 2017”. The income is endless, as viewing tickets, merchandise, and donations are purchased and made. There are roughly 385 million people in the competitive gaming fan base. Games such as League of Legends, Rocket League, and Counter Strike GO appeal to a wide variety of viewers. Dunn also includes that the projection for eSports revenue is 1.48 billion dollars, with a fan base of 589 million people.

One of the most successful people in the gaming industry is Lee Sang-Hyeok, also known as “Faker” in the word of League of Legends. He has made over 1 million dollars in prize money alone. Players like Faker are able to make more money than most students going into entry level jobs out of college. This amount of money seems like a lot, however it doesn’t account for the other multiple sources of income from his gaming career. Players at his skill level also broadcast gaming streams, which are live castings of gameplay with the player’s commentary. Most streamers use the website Twitch.com, which allows their audience to donate any amount of money to their choosing. With such a large fanbase, the donations and commercial payments add up from their streams. According to Jesse Aaron from the Huffington Post, professional eSports players are able to make 8,000 dollars for a month of streaming. Aside from these incomes, professional teams get paid through sponsorships. “As an example, the League of Legends team “Team Dignitas” stated their first sponsorship was for $18,000 but have grown to accumulate over $1.6 million in 2014”, as stated by Jesse Aaron. With competitive gamers making this amount of money, one can say that videogames have led them to have a very successful life.

However not all people are able to become this successful from the world of eSports. Only a select few players possess enough skill to be able to participate in competitive gaming. There are only 10 teams consisting of 5 players each in North America that compete in League of Legends. Teams draft player with a similar process to major league sports. This is highly selective, considering that there are only 50 players at the competitive level out of the 67 million people that play the game. Although a vast majority of these people only play for recreation, it is extremely difficult to become selected by a team.

There are other reasons to believe video games can lead you to a more successful life, aside from the competitive gaming world. The introduction to educational games has potential to have a huge impact on students and their learning ability. Games can be used to enhance the level of understanding and engagement in material learned in the classroom. The use of a video game appeals to younger kids, as it makes learning more entertaining and desirable. The concept of educational games can be used in higher levels of education as well. A study by Coller and Shernoff states that “students experienced significantly more intellectual intensity, intrinsic motivation, positive affect and overall student engagement when completing homework”. This study was based off of a college level engineering curriculum. The use of video games as an educational aid ultimately has a positive impact on the understanding of certain material. With a better understanding, students are able to become more successful in their academics.

Not all games are used for educational purposes, as they distract students from their studies. Many teenagers have become addicted to video games, creating a dependency on the virtual world. This is more apparent in mass multiplayer online role playing games, other known as MMORPGs. The FCC has specifically accused World of Warcraft, one of the most popular games, as leading to college dropouts. People can become disconnected from the real world, as they become too engaged in these online realms.

Although these games have proven to be addictive to some people, these cases of addiction are very rare. A majority of the players in MMORPGs are casual players. These games do consume time, however it does serve as a distraction from kids doing illegal things. You can say that the more one plays video games, the less time one has to be breaking the law. One can argue that gaming distracts students from their studies. The time consumption is apparent, however Jonathan Craton from the Association for Christians in Student Development states that “A 2000 study found a negative correlation between GPA and time spent playing video games (Anderson & Dill, 2000). The correlation was relatively small. Time alone accounted for a 4% variance in GPA, yet the findings are significant”. The impact on GPA is so small that you can assume video games do not have a negative impact on student achievement.

All in all, video games are able to affect millennials both positively and negatively. There is a possibility to become extremely successful; it all depends on how you choose to approach the use of video games. From both an educational and business standpoint, video games make millennials more successful in life. If your child was making millions of dollars through the world of eSports, would not consider him successful?





