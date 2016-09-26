Video Games & Consoles forum

Question

video games good or bad

by wolfomega / September 26, 2016 8:35 PM PDT

can video games change once attitude and if so what games? Are the video games of today good or bad?

Answer This Ask For Clarification
Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: video games good or bad
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: video games good or bad
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
19 total posts

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
Answer
by deejaymisty1 / September 27, 2016 4:10 AM PDT

Yes they can, I guess make u more intelligent :p. They are quite good.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
Your Answer.
by ejackson12 / January 29, 2018 9:18 PM PST
In reply to: Answer

I agree with you.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
Yes for sure, depends on the games
by levjaskulski / November 2, 2016 6:01 AM PDT

Are you a parent? Is this a general question? Make a quick Google search you'll end up with tons of articles on the subject.
Without a doubt, games have a huge impact. They are becoming additional parents so careful what kind of games you are picking and playing no matter you are kid or adult. I found this article quite interesting.
http://www.parentingscience.com/effects-of-video-games-prosocial.html

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
good bad ugly
by fusionnet / November 3, 2016 2:56 AM PDT

it depends on your approach to the process

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (2)
Collapse -
Answer
It depends
by CraziestSanjeev / November 9, 2016 2:36 AM PST

It depends, I think. They impact more negatively if games are full of violent, sexual content, etc.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (2)
Collapse -
Answer
Cant say for sure
by Barbarianna / November 23, 2016 12:15 AM PST

There only a few things which might be called good or bad, everything has it shades.Games are not bad, everyone is playing, that`s the way of education. On the other hand, 3years old kid playing manhunt looks weird. But this up to parents and their influence on their child

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (2)
Collapse -
Answer
Re
by TomPress / January 9, 2017 12:48 AM PST

It depends, games are good if you play in a controlled manner, it can get you out of your boredom. But if you are addicted then it will cause problems mentally and physically.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
Answer
Reply to video games good or bad
by amys57 / February 10, 2017 3:38 AM PST

Video games can be both good and bad. If you have control over your playing habit, then it is good. But if you are addicted to it, then it can be bad for you physically and socially.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (2)
Collapse -
Answer
depends on the type of game
by devinq / March 5, 2017 9:33 AM PST
I think that depends on the type of game you are talking about. It's good if it's Mario or Sonic  but bad  if  it has a lot of violence
Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
Answer
Re:
by marjudo / April 6, 2017 5:38 AM PDT

It's totally depending of the game. Some could make you frustrated or edgy, other could make you think and looking for solution, think quickly... There are too much diferent games. Wink

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
Answer
Games are not bad
by abdulkerimu / April 11, 2017 1:25 AM PDT

Video games in general are not bad. However, playing video games involve a lot of habit building which could eventually influence one's character.

When choosing games, you should try to make the right selection at all times.

Link to site removed by moderator.

Post was last edited on April 11, 2017 1:36 AM PDT

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
factors
by defoox / May 15, 2017 1:04 PM PDT

it depends on too many factors.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
Maybe
by Twilight_Boy / May 21, 2017 7:44 PM PDT

There are lot of games outside there and not all of them are bad. You could find many of games that would encourage you to be brave or to try something new in your life. For me game such as That Dragon, Cancer really move myself to be a better person and better father.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
Doing Something New.
by ejackson12 / January 29, 2018 9:24 PM PST
In reply to: Maybe

That sounds nice; continue doing that.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
Variety of factors
by RodneyRaver / July 11, 2017 3:29 AM PDT

Their impact depends on the game itself, but most importantly, the person playing the game themselves. If someone is easily impressionable, any negative aspects to games are more likely to rub off on them!

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
Video Games Making Millennials More Successful
by mikael_p / October 3, 2017 10:46 AM PDT

Mikael Padang
Professor Daniel Colleran
ENG 105
3 October 2017
Are Video Games Making Millennials Less Successful in Life?
Video games have always had a negative stigma towards parents of the later generations. Growing up, kids are told to limit their gaming time for numerous reasons. People rarely acknowledge the benefits of video games and the gaming industry. Regardless of the “negative” effects, playing video games will not necessarily make you less successful in life. With the popularity of competitive gaming on the rise and educational games being created, more and more studies show that some games can positively impact your life. Many kids in the later generations are able to make millions in competitive gaming, ultimately making them more successful than most people.
The competitive gaming industry, also known as eSports, has been around for quite some time. In the past couple of years, the popularity and revenue of eSports has risen exponentially. As said by Jeff Dunn from Business Insider, “market researcher Newzoo thinks eSports at large will make 696 million in revenue in 2017”. The income is endless, as viewing tickets, merchandise, and donations are purchased and made. There are roughly 385 million people in the competitive gaming fan base. Games such as League of Legends, Rocket League, and Counter Strike GO appeal to a wide variety of viewers. Dunn also includes that the projection for eSports revenue is 1.48 billion dollars, with a fan base of 589 million people.
One of the most successful people in the gaming industry is Lee Sang-Hyeok, also known as “Faker” in the word of League of Legends. He has made over 1 million dollars in prize money alone. Players like Faker are able to make more money than most students going into entry level jobs out of college. This amount of money seems like a lot, however it doesn’t account for the other multiple sources of income from his gaming career. Players at his skill level also broadcast gaming streams, which are live castings of gameplay with the player’s commentary. Most streamers use the website Twitch.com, which allows their audience to donate any amount of money to their choosing. With such a large fanbase, the donations and commercial payments add up from their streams. According to Jesse Aaron from the Huffington Post, professional eSports players are able to make 8,000 dollars for a month of streaming. Aside from these incomes, professional teams get paid through sponsorships. “As an example, the League of Legends team “Team Dignitas” stated their first sponsorship was for $18,000 but have grown to accumulate over $1.6 million in 2014”, as stated by Jesse Aaron. With competitive gamers making this amount of money, one can say that videogames have led them to have a very successful life.
However not all people are able to become this successful from the world of eSports. Only a select few players possess enough skill to be able to participate in competitive gaming. There are only 10 teams consisting of 5 players each in North America that compete in League of Legends. Teams draft player with a similar process to major league sports. This is highly selective, considering that there are only 50 players at the competitive level out of the 67 million people that play the game. Although a vast majority of these people only play for recreation, it is extremely difficult to become selected by a team.
There are other reasons to believe video games can lead you to a more successful life, aside from the competitive gaming world. The introduction to educational games has potential to have a huge impact on students and their learning ability. Games can be used to enhance the level of understanding and engagement in material learned in the classroom. The use of a video game appeals to younger kids, as it makes learning more entertaining and desirable. The concept of educational games can be used in higher levels of education as well. A study by Coller and Shernoff states that “students experienced significantly more intellectual intensity, intrinsic motivation, positive affect and overall student engagement when completing homework”. This study was based off of a college level engineering curriculum. The use of video games as an educational aid ultimately has a positive impact on the understanding of certain material. With a better understanding, students are able to become more successful in their academics.
Not all games are used for educational purposes, as they distract students from their studies. Many teenagers have become addicted to video games, creating a dependency on the virtual world. This is more apparent in mass multiplayer online role playing games, other known as MMORPGs. The FCC has specifically accused World of Warcraft, one of the most popular games, as leading to college dropouts. People can become disconnected from the real world, as they become too engaged in these online realms.
Although these games have proven to be addictive to some people, these cases of addiction are very rare. A majority of the players in MMORPGs are casual players. These games do consume time, however it does serve as a distraction from kids doing illegal things. You can say that the more one plays video games, the less time one has to be breaking the law. One can argue that gaming distracts students from their studies. The time consumption is apparent, however Jonathan Craton from the Association for Christians in Student Development states that “A 2000 study found a negative correlation between GPA and time spent playing video games (Anderson & Dill, 2000). The correlation was relatively small. Time alone accounted for a 4% variance in GPA, yet the findings are significant”. The impact on GPA is so small that you can assume video games do not have a negative impact on student achievement.
All in all, video games are able to affect millennials both positively and negatively. There is a possibility to become extremely successful; it all depends on how you choose to approach the use of video games. From both an educational and business standpoint, video games make millennials more successful in life. If your child was making millions of dollars through the world of eSports, would not consider him successful?


Works Cited
Craton, Jonathan. “The Effect of Video Games on Student Achievement” Association for Christians in Student Development,
http://www.acsd.org/article/the-effect-of-videogames-on-student-achievement/ , 2011

Dunn, Jeff. “Competitive Video Gaming Will Be A $1.5 Billion Industry by 2020, Researchers Say” Business Insider, http://www.businessinsider.com/esports-popularity-revenue-forecast-chart-2017-3 , 2017

Aaron, Jesse. “How Much Can You Make Streaming as a Professional Video Gamer?” Huffington Post http://www.huffingtonpost.com/jesse-aaron/how-much-can-you-make-str_b_6926362.html

Coller, B. D., & Shernoff, D. J. (2009). Video game based education in mechanical engineering: A look at student engagement. International Journal of Engineering Education, 308-317.


Online Forum: https://www.cnet.com/forums/discussions/video-games-good-or-bad/

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
Excellent per se
by alex_mercer2 / October 4, 2017 2:46 AM PDT

I'm an active gamer and I can confirm that gaming has increased my cognitive, thinking & interpersonal skills. But, it really depends on the level of exposure, the type of game, addictive behaviours of an individual and ultimately, the mental well-being. But, most of the articles you find on the internet related to the topic would involve a lot of ranting.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
Answer
Become digitally responsible
by Zoro66 / February 21, 2018 5:42 AM PST

Hi Wolfomega! As long as the user knows how to balance things out, there will be no problems whatsoever to report! However, whenever there are abuses, we eventually notice a rise in behavioural issues. Parents need to have full control of their kids’ gaming habits. On the other hand, adults simply have to become digitally responsible to avoid facing drawbacks!

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Back to Video Games & Consoles forum 19 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.