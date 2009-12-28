Video flicker with Blu-ray Soundbar and LED HDTV

GaussianBlur,



I can appreciate trying to troubleshoot as much as possible.



Ideally the sequence of starting the devices should render no difference to the symptom you described. The HDMI connection is a digital connection, in that it works, it doesn't work, or has intermittent issues with drop-outs. Usually that indicates a bad cable (or possibly a bad cable PORT, which would require a service), but you'd still have to figure out which side was bad if the port was actually the issue - the outgoing, or the incoming HDMI port.



You might try using an inexpensive HDMI cable, and several users have posted very positive reviews from one online seller for the quality and price of the cable. Do a search in the threads for "monoprice". For the price, you can figure out pretty quickly if it is your HDMI cable, and if I recall correctly, someone else who got the cable actually had the issue fixed.



I'm not aware of flashing being the subject of power supplies, but more when the unit won't turn on. I don't think that's the issue at all.



Enough is enough when you've tried what you can and feel that a professional inspection is appropriate. I would recommend factoring in your warranty time period so that you don't troubleshoot yourself out of your warranty.



Flickering can be caused by a wrong setting in the source (DVD, Blu-Ray, etc), but a cable, or if the television has a bad port. So if you suspect it's something easy, there are steps to test it out if you want to take the effort. If you feel that you get to a point where it's beyond you, then call in the pros.



--HDTech