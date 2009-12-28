Video flicker with Blu-ray Soundbar and LED HDTV

gentle bump to top in hopes someone can help...
as an update, I live in NYC and went to the "Samsung Experience" showroom in the Time Warner Center to see if anyone there could help. While they were friendly and good listeners, ultimately they conceded that they were marketers and not technical support and suggested calling the help line.
I mentioned the possibility that what I am experiencing appears symptomatic of an HDCP handshake issue and he claimed that any such problem has been resolved and does not exist in any product that has shipped in the last two years... At the very least, Samsung Tech team, can you verify if that is true?
Here's hoping someone can help... I currently have a Samsung HT-BD8200 (Blu-ray Soundbar) connected to a Samsung UN55NB8000 (LED HDTV) via HDMI. When I initially set it up using a newer Belkin HDMI cable, the picture while watching a Blu-ray disc would intermittently flicker with no picture, though with sound, which I have seen on various online boards as symptomatic of a possible HDCP handshake issue. When I switched to an older Belkin HDMI cable the issue seemingly disappeared when watching a Blu-ray movie. However, I have discovered that after prolonged use (say for example, two plus hours listening to Pandora streams), the picture again begins to exhibit the flicker. This also happens particularly when viewing Netflix streamed movies (I am fairly certain it is not a streaming issue as the flickering occurs in the startup screen and when simply displaying the movie queue; not just when viewing movies) or again, when listening to Pandora for extended periods, though not consistently with Blu-ray.
I have tried different HDMI ports and reversing the aforementioned HDMI cables but ultimately without completely eliminating the issue. Have also tried turning off AnyNet+ as suggested in a different forum. I actually like AnyNet+ so I'd like to keep it on if possible. I am loathe to buy an overpriced HDMI cable, but am willing to give it a go if someone can definitively state that it truly could make a difference. However, I am interested in alternative suggestions that may have worked with others. In the interest of completeness, the firmware for the TV and Soundbar are both fully up to date to the latest version. Thanks in advance to all!!