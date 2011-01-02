Take your video files and make a DVD with "DVD FLICK." See if that works.
We made a video of some construction work we performed at a non-profit facility. Our vendors generously donated both time and material and we would now like to add a "Credits" section to the end of the DVD. I created a little .wmv file with text and music naming all who contributed to the project. Then I converted the .wmv to DVD with MyVideoConverter.
My question is: Now I have two separate "movies". How do I join them into one? I downloaded Join VOB Files Tool but this only joins the .vob files. Is there a way to "join" these two movies into one movie that I can burn to DVD? Will the new movie open and play when the DVD is inserted in the DVD drive? We would like to make copies and give them to those who made donations.
Any assistance would be greatly appreciated.
Thank you.